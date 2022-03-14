Ginni Thomas is "disappointed." In fact, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is "disappointed" and "frustrated" that a mob of deranged insurrectionists invaded Congress and threatened to murder elected officials in an effort to overturn the results of a free and fair election. Ugh, don't you just hate it when you're trying to overthrow the government in the "right" way, and the muscle takes it just that little bit too far and winds up getting people killed?

Ah, well, that's feminism for ya. (Wait for it ...)

After the New Yorker and New York Times published pieces on Thomas's activism on issues her husband will be addressing at the court, pieces that suggested she played a role behind the scenes in planning for the January 6 rally, Thomas went looking for a friendlier reporter. And she found one in the Washington Free Beacon's Kevin Daley.

"Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas wants to clear up a few things about January 6," he begins . "She did not help organize the White House rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol. She did attend the rally, but got cold and left early. And most importantly, in her view, her involvement with the event has no bearing on the work of her husband, Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas."

So, she was at the rally on January 6, but she left early and didn't participate in storming the Capitol, so this is totally fine. Although Thomas did not mention where she went after she "left early" on that cold day ...

Well, that would be awkward.

But anyway, Ginni Thomas has given herself a clean bill of health, you guys. Case closed.

"The legal lane is my husband's—I never much enjoyed reading briefs and judicial opinions anyway and am quite happy to stay out of that lane," Thomas told the Free Beacon . "We do not discuss cases until opinions are public—and even then, our discussions have always been very general and limited to public information."

So all you cancel culture warlords going on about the appearance of gross impropriety of Ginni Thomas running a political consulting firm leveraging her "connections," and sitting on the boards of organizations that file amicus briefs directed at her husband can just suck it.

"Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America," she insisted, oblivious of the implication that she'd just described her husband as anti-democratic and prone to believing the most insane horseshit propaganda. "But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn't discuss his work with me, and I don't involve him in my work."

Which is bloody rich coming from someone who has traded off her connection to her husband her entire career. FFS, this person sits on half the conservative boards in DC and runs a "non-profit" lobbying shop. Oh, sorry it's NOT a lobbying shop, and shame on you for saying so.

These days she's a connector for movement conservatives from her perch at Liberty Consulting, a business she founded 12 years ago. Sometimes cast as a lobbying outfit, Thomas stressed that she has not been paid to lobby or influence legislation since her tenure at the Chamber of Commerce in the 1980s. Rather, her goal at Liberty is to build coalitions among like-minded Washington professionals and grassroots activists around the country.



"Besides coalition work and bridge-building, I help provide friendly, constructive advice and counsel on messaging or projects that would appeal to the public," she said of her consulting work.

Whatever you say, lady.

And it definitely wasn't her connection to the Supreme Court that got her in to the White House so she could yell at Donald Trump about the Deep State blocking all the loyal MAGA appointees she wanted to seed the federal government with. In fact, it is sexism for you to imply this woman would not be toast of conservative DC if not for her husband.

"It's a cyclical sexist smear. This isn't the first time they've made the same reductive argument about Ginni Thomas," huffed Rachel Bovard, senior policy director at the Conservative Partnership Institute and a fellow member of Groundswell, the organization the New Yorker's Jane Mayer, noted sexist , referred to as "a secretive invitation-only network."

After some hemming and hawing about lots of judges in DC having spouses who have lives -- therefore "the Thomas's situation is hardly unique in the insular and clubby world of elite law practice, frequent claims to the contrary notwithstanding" -- the Free Beacon's Daley hit the jackpot with DC Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman, who agreed that these conflicts are unavoidable now that women insist on having careers.

"If you did a study of all federal judges today to find out whether spouses are involved in politics—either as political figures of their own or active in some way—you'd find a plethora," Judge Silberman told Daley. "These concerns no longer apply. Feminism broke it down."

See, kids? The problem isn't that we rely on a system of norms where judges voluntarily recuse from cases that might give the appearance of bias, and the Thomases have taken advantage of this honor system to run their racket for 30 years. Nope, the problem is feminism. You little ladies asked for it, and now you'll have to live with the consequences.

