Democratic House Rep. Adam Schiff is running for Senate next year, and the race is already on to fill the seat he's vacating.

Actor Ben Savage declared his candidacy Monday to represent California's 30th Congressional District. You might remember Ben from the 1980s series "The Wonder Years," but if you do, you’re wrong. That’s Fred Savage, who turns 47 this year and has spent his grown-up decades directing beloved cringe comedies like "Party Down" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Ben is Fred’s younger brother. He’s 42 and somehow older than Pete Buttigieg.

Savage wrote in an Instagram post, "I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues." That's pretty boiler plate, but he continues, "And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests."

I would've suggesting going with a succinct "Running for Congress. I'm not so bad once you get to know me."

PREVIOUSLY: WHISTLEBLOW THIS: Adam Schiff Running For Senate!

Ben Savage starred on "Boy Meets World," which aired on ABC from 1993 to 2000. The show was part of the network's TGIF programming lineup or "Thank God I'm (Home Watching TV On) Friday." I'm not one to judge, of course, as I was in my dorm room watching "The X-Files" for those first couple years.



The 30th Congressional District includes West Hollywood, Burbank, and parts of Pasadena, so an actor running for the seat is not that unusual. We shouldn't get snotty about "celebrity" politicians: Savage isn't that much of a celebrity these days, anyway, and not all actors are know-nothing buffoons.

Savage graduated from Stanford University in 2004, where he studied political science. He interned for then-Republican Sen. Arlen Specter in 2003. Previously on Savage's political career, he ran unsuccessfully for West Hollywood City Council last year with an emphasis on community safety, housing, and homelessness.

“I support a robust public safety presence to keep the community safe and vibrant,” Savage wrote on his website. “We need to support our law enforcement officers and provide them with the resources they need to keep businesses, residents and visitors safe.”

He does support “checks and balances to root out corruption” in law enforcement, but that usually means giving cops more checks that increase their bank balances.

Maebe A. Girl — a member of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council and the first drag queen elected to public office in the US — officially entered the race for Schiff's seat in late January. She'd challenged Schiff directly in 2022, losing in a 71 to 29 percent landslide.

The other declared candidates include Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and Democratic state Assemblywoman Laura Friedman. LA Board of Education member Nick Melvoin has also filed paperwork for a congressional run.

From the California Globe:

Friedman ... would come in with 14 years experience in elected office. This includes being a Glendale City Councilwoman from 2009 to 2106, Mayor of Glendale for a rotating sting in 2011 and 2012, and in the Assembly since 2016. While she has opposed and delayed funding to controversial issues in the past, such as California High-Speed rail, she is best known for authoring AB 44 , which banned the sale of fur products in California.

The 30th District is heavily Democratic, and as Denise Harder, a Glendale-based polling consultant, told the Globe, "It’s not like [Katie] Porter’s district where the GOP has a decent chance to win. This is a district where Democrats will fight each other to the death to win."

That sounds more like "Game of Thrones" than "Boy Meets World." But good luck anyway, Mr. Savage.

