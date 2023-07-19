Tabs gif by your friend Martini Ambassador!

Michigan AG Dana Nessel has introduced a “complaint” (different than an indictment somehow, but along the same lines) of all the rightwing fringe Trumpettes who signed on to be his fake Michigan electors. Dana Nessel should get more Wonkette love. — Michigan announcement / Nessel video on Twitter / NBC News / lawsplainer at Joyce Vance substack

Oh man, Substack can’t embed tweets since Elno fucked the API (?) bed (which is better honestly, too many of our posts were just littered with them), but you guys promise me you’ll click Old Handsome Joe right here. LOL heart hug heart eyes emoji!

Here you guys have a very nice paragraph about how progressive policy has now gone Democrat mainstream:

And that’s the Democratic centrists. — Gift link Washington Post

Like this one! “When Gretchen Whitmer first emerged as the likely Democratic candidate for governor of Michigan, in late 2017, the mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, circulated a memo urging labor unions and Democrats to find a better-known figure to lead the ticket.” Well I guess Mike Duggan was wrong! “How Gretchen Whitmer made Michigan a Democratic stronghold.” — New Yorker

Well at least Republicans know how stupid and crazy they look when they deny global warming — hi Phoenix! Hi Texas! Hi Florida! Hi everywhere! — so now they’ve got An Idea. It’s not the World’s Most Terrible Idea, although the whole monoculture issue will have a lot of knock-on effects, but it’s still wrong. Oh, did I say “Republicans know”? Well, you know what this story’s gonna end with. And then some! (AP)

Yesterday was a real real bad day for news about our friendly red-state governments torturing children. First Dok wrote about Greg Abbott ordering state troopers to push small children back into the Rio Grande. Then Gary came into the chat cave with this one, about children tried as adults who are now in windowless cells in Angola state prison, as the “heat indexes” reach 133 degrees. He offered to write it up for you, but it was too much for one day. Nah, I said, I’ll put it in tabs. (The Appeal)

Longer on the Florida sheriff we’ve met recently who doesn’t like Nazis, and wants to fight them behind the gym? Man Bites Dog Bites Nice Time! (Talking Points Memo)

Our billionaires are not okay. Amanda Marcotte wants to save the billionaires from their own poor mental health, with taxes. — Salon

Speaking of, Elon Musk is suing the law firm that sued him into buying Twitter, for winning. I don’t know, I’m sure it makes sense to him. (Forbes)

Damn, that is the face of a very skinny man VERY HAPPY to have been picked up by a Mexican tuna boat! (And his very good dog.) — AP

