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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
3h

Only a criminal who knows he’s guilty would call for the dismissal of a judicial panel.

Trump calls on all ICC members to resign immediately

https://bsky.app/profile/reuters.com/post/3mw4krfbngl2m

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
3h

Unfortunately the Republican Party has taken the mantle of millions and millions of bigots, who believe the United States would be better if they didn't have to contend with all these minorities they don't like.

That party does not exist in a vacuum. And they are happy to destroy any good things we have in order to deny them to those same minorities they hate. They're more than happy to sell themselves into slavery to wealth hoarders for this purpose, even.

And the wealth hoarders will move on to new places to consume, like locusts, once we are sucked dry.

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