Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
24m

This is AMAZING work.

But hey this is for the "Democrats would be rightwing in Europe" crowd:

Each and every one of these sainted Western European democracies will destroy themselves by voting for conservatives and/or racists if they get the feeling that there's too many Africans, Roma or Arabs in their nation. They will destroy all the good things of their nations just so that those people with browner-hued skin won't have it. Because every country is capable of self-owning for bigotry. The USA is one of the leaders of this yes, but plenty of Eurozone nations can do it.

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Jamoche's avatar
Jamoche
25mEdited

> Aryan Lesbian Expat Nazis Who Live In Switzerland With Their Sri Lankan Wives

Any decent editor/beta reader is going to tell you to tone that down and make it believable.

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