Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
1h

So apparently the Republicans have evolved from “pass the budget or else we’ll starve your Nana” to “pass the budget or else you won’t be able to fly home to see your Nana at Thanksgiving.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
28m

<...complaining about “organized Jewry”>

I've worked on group projects.

NOBODY has their shit together well enough to secretly organize, take over, and control the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
274 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture