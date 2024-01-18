Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good lord, this AP article on Trump freaking out all over the courtroom at E. Jean Carroll v. Trump … III? IV? 17? That man needs to be bound and gagged like Bobby Seale, except the reason this time wouldn’t be “racism.” (AP)

The whole thing reminded me of when a radical friend and I watched Chicago 10, a cartoon documentary about the Chicago Eight. We were appalled … by us and what middle aged ladies we had become, horrified by the hippies in Chicago who pretty much handed the election to Richard Nixon. We laughed and laughed at the courtroom, except for the part where Bobby Seale was tied to his chair, because holy shit racist old good old boy judge, that’s not funny! You can watch the whole thing here! (Tubi TV)

Looks like Trump squeezed his ketchup bottle till it broke, what do you think? — The Messenger

The woman, Victerma de la Sancha Cerros, and her two children who drowned in the Rio Grande while Texas state troopers blocked the Border Patrol from reaching them. This is their picture. (Dan Rather’s Steady)

Jessica Valenti’s written opening statement to Senate Democrats about the suffering Republicans are causing, on purpose, it’s the point, with their abortion bans. — Abortion, Every Day

“Kansans For Life” are against legislators taking another bite at the apple to outlaw abortion in the state after both the state supreme court and its people resoundingly voted to keep abortion legal. But weirdly, the “life-affirming” agenda they’re seeking instead — “requiring child support to start at conception, protecting women from ‘coerced’ abortions, safeguarding health of women with the ‘ultrasound safety act’ and enacting ‘life-affirming’ tax changes” accidentally forgot to include child care, expanded Medicaid, equal pay, and a social safety net. (Governing)

Senate Democrats need to pick up the torch on the House Democrats’ investigation into Trump profits from foreign governments, and they need to do it at not their normal pace, come on people, get your shit together. — Greg Sargent at The New Republic / Brian Beutler

Local news lie factory Sinclair’s executive chairman — along with old school Bush II propagandist Armstrong Williams ?! — bought the storied Baltimore Sun. Its future is bleeeeak. (Baltimore Banner)

Joe Biden gonna cap overdraft fees at what they actually cost banks: $3. Cue the tears tears oh my god the TEARS. (More Perfect Union)

The extremely newly beefed up IRS — like it just started its enhanced enforcement in the past three months — has caught half a billion in high-end tax cheating, and Republicans are losing their miiiiiinds. — Kevin Drum

Oh yeah the Supreme Court about to do away with both of those two preceding items, as well as an Education Department cancelling your student debt, the EPA regulating toxic chemicals, really, any regulation from any agency that the people with the money don’t like. Gorsuch and Kegs are allllll over it. So are the other four, they’re just not taking off their pants and shaking their thingies around (as hard). (Politico)

Gizmodo says to say goodbye to your robot check-out friend.

MLM’s: Not just leggings and supplements for nice Mormon ladies anymore! Now Andrew Tate is charging your adolescent boy $50 a month for the honor of working for him 16 hours a day in the social media mines. I am glad the nice young man got out of there! (Vice)

This pasta thing. You are doing FIFTEEN THINGS WRONG, READER. AT LEAST! — Mashed

