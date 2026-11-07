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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
5h

And then there is Katie Miller blaming the GOP losses on MAGAT mothers who didn't go to the polls and vote.

And then Katie Miller admitted...SHE DID NOT VOTE!!!!!

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Left Coast Tom's avatar
Left Coast Tom
5h

Regarding Hyde-Smith:

"Then a photo that she had posted to Facebook in 2014 emerged, showing her in a Confederate hat and holding a rifle."

From a Bluesky comment on this: "When Scott Colom unseats her and takes her place in the US Senate, THAT will be Mississippi history at its best"

https://bsky.app/profile/axidentaliberal.bsky.social/post/3mzolcnlpzs2p

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