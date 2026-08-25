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The Covfefes ASAP!'s avatar
The Covfefes ASAP!
9m

OT!

Dolly Parton died. :( Think I'll have Jolene on repeat today.

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Internet Personae's avatar
Internet Personae
3m

If they started listing all the good things Dolly Parton did for her obituary - they wouldn’t be finished by her funeral. RIP DOLLY -

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