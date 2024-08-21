Dreams do come true!

In what was certainly the most exciting part of this convention for some of us (Rebecca and me, specifically), your Wonkette team got to be in the very same room as United Auto Workers President (and Wonkette’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive) Shawn Fain!

Speaking to Axios’s Niala Boodhoo, Fain dug into the differences between how Donald Trump pretends to care about workers, versus the way Harris and Walz have actually shown they care about workers. And, incredibly enough, there is something of a difference.

“If you look at 2015,” Fain said, “when Trump ran for president, he actually stated that we need to do a rotation of these good paying jobs in the Midwest somewhere else, when they pay less money, so that these workers will be begging for their jobs back at any rate. That's basically driving a race to the bottom. You go to when he was president in 2019, you know, he's claiming now that he's this champion for the auto worker and that he cares about working class people but several plants were shutting down at that time and he did nothing to help the situation. He told workers in Lordstown, Ohio, literally told them, ‘don't sell your houses,’ I want to bring the jobs back, and then the plant closed, workers got sent all over the country. And so workers were on strike at GM in 2019 when he was president, he did nothing, said nothing.”

But you know who was there on the picket line in 2019? Kamala Harris. And there’s video to prove it!

And that’s the thing — Trump loves the aesthetics of labor, he loves the idea of working class people celebrating him for saving their jobs, but he doesn’t want to actually bother to save their jobs.

Fain also talked about how Kamala Harris worked at McDonalds when she was younger, how Tim Walz worked as a teacher for decades, all of which obviously separates them from Donald Trump, who just happened to have a very rich daddy.

“I wish I was born into that kind of wealth and that just had been handed to me, I guess,” he said, “But actually I probably don’t, I guess, I'm glad that I had to struggle like that. Because it's made me who I am so, you know, and I think that's the difference.”

It really, really is!

We were dead set on meeting Fain, obviously, so after the interview was over, Rebecca and I made a beeline over to him, but I did not make it, because it’s hard to bob and weave through a crowd when you are 5’8” (which is why my 5’3” sister is always in charge of getting us drinks at crowded bars).

I was so jealous!

Donate Just Once!

But as you can see from the main pic, I did eventually catch up to him outside and, incredibly, did not act like a whole BTS fan about it (I don’t think).