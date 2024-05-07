Oh just tabs. From yr pal Martini Glambassador!

Geoff Duncan, the former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia — one of several Republican officials who drew Donald Trump’s ire for refusing to steal elections for him — is endorsing and voting for Joe Biden. [Atlanta Journal-Constitution]

You can’t hold Trump in contempt of court, GOP Rep. Clay WHAR BOXES Higgins hold that judge in contempt! Of ‘Murka! [Twitter]

Young Republicans aren’t quite the History’s Greatest Monsters their gross parents and grandparents are when it comes to immigration, according to polls. [Axios]

Did Kristi Noem REALLY meet with Kim Jong-un? SHE COULD TELL YOU BUT SHE’D HAVE TO GRAVEL PIT YOU. [Aaron Rupar]

Also Kristi Noem tried to put her Republican puppy murder porn stories into her first book but everybody around her was like no, you fucking freak. [Politico]

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the balls off of some fake clinics over their lie promises that they can “reverse” an abortion. Yep, it’s as stupid as it sounds. [AP]

Bernie is running for some more Senate. [AP]

Uh oh, Trump gagged again! We’ll have your Monday recap of the Trump trial today at Wonkette! [AP]

The United Methodists have finally finally finally ended their bans on gay clergy and blessing same-sex marriages. Of course, the denomination is a bit smaller, now that bigoted Methodist churches like Christ Church in Memphis, Tennessee, have left, in order to preserve their holy right to hate. [AP]

Read your Anne Applebaum on how democracy is losing the propaganda war worldwide. It’s a doozy. [Atlantic]

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe is teaming up for a hot new election year podcast with, um, Kellyanne Conway. Don’t you want to listen to that literally fucking never? [LiterallyFuckingNeverDotCom]

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has earned the coveted Kevin Spacey endorsement. [Twitter]

Is this the world’s longest baguette? New York Times says it is, but they might just be refusing to admit Joe Biden has a longer baguette because he won’t give them an interview. [New York Times]

OK that’ll do, because we’re hungry. GOODBYE.

