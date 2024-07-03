Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Special Wonkette programming note! Who’s off tomorrow? We’re off tomorrow! But your friend Ziggy Wiggy will be here in the afternoon with a special Fourth of July matinee of M*A*S*H just kidding a special matinee of Jaws at 3 p.m. Eastern! I might throw a tabs at you in the morning too, or I might not, we will just have to see!

Let’s have a whole shitload of knowledge about that absolutely gobsmacking “Trump can Seal Team Six everybody who votes against him” opinion from the Supreme Court. Hayes Brown? Pissed! (MSNBC) Jamelle Bouie, pissed, Richard Nixon edition! (Out of free gift links, sorry, New York Times) Amanda Marcotte? Pissed, psst it’s only a carte blanche for Republican presidents, John Roberts promises. (Salon) Melissa Gira Grant, pissed, corrupt motherfuckers SCOTUS GACK. (The New Republic) The president communicating to America is an official act, so probably Trump’s not even liable for his, what was it, $90 million defamation judgment against E. Jean Carroll? Talking Points Memo forgot to mention that part, but that’s what I took. (TPM) And finally (I think?) the supreme power grab at the heart of it all. (Chris Geidner at Law Dork)

Yes please with the impeachments, AOC ma’am, I don’t care if we don’t hold the fucking House. DO IT. DO IT. (Newsweek)

IMPEACH! (It's a hat.)

Please don’t make Kamala Harris (more of) a target by making her president before the election without her own, non-Mike Johnson VP. Good post, from Marcie Wheeler. (Emptywheel)

Fine, one more about the Court. I actually paid-subscribed to keep reading this one. Fuckin’ paywall.

Biden could release all of the government’s Epstein files. He could withdraw Donald Trump’s Secret Service protection, insofar as the detail requires taxpayers to funnel money into Trump’s pockets. He can impose severe policy consequences on states that have banned abortion. He can order federal agents to block all of the RNC’s widely touted voter-intimidation and vote-count manipulation schemes. He can impound appropriations to the Supreme Court. Hell, he can probably order a military tribunal for the untried leaders of the January 6 insurrection. And to make clear that this madness has an endpoint, he can promise to re-establish a healthy balance of powers if he’s elected. He likely can not restructure courts on his own even with this new immunity—at least not without veering into the tyrants’ realm of false imprisonment or assassination. But he can treat the limits courts have imposed on his presidency as non-binding, and promise that he’ll sign legislation—I’d call it the Supreme Court Legitimacy Restoration Act—if he (or his Democratic successor) has unified control of government next year.

That’s not Old Handsome Joe’s Way. But it should be. (Brian Beutler)

Joe Biden campaign’s Project 2025 splash page. (Biden)

I’m all down with “Make Arizona the next Michigan and keep Michigan Michigan,” but I’m drawing the line at actually moving to Arizona. (The States Project, Grapevine)

From 2021, the time Donald Trump wanted the Department of Justice to go after Jimmy Kimmel and Saturday Night Life for the tort of mocking Donald Trump. (Daily Beast)

Wonkpal Paul Slansky has some thoughts on Ralph Nader, should he go fuck? (Slansky)

Learn stuff! Jack Welch, the Michigan state supreme court, “shareholder supremacy,” and fuck you is why. (Ed Zitron)

Related, and a good post: What’s CVS’s endgame in locking up all the shit until there’s no more shit to buy? (Itself)

This is crazy. This John Wayne movie gave people cancer. What started as a “lark” of a documentary got very not-that when the director started researching the more than one-third of the crew developing cancer. It led to Orrin Hatch (!) passing the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), “which recently expired.” (Zach Budryk at The Hill)

Is having diverse doctors good for health care? JESUS CHRIST YES SHUT UP GODDAMMIT. (Harvard Public Health)

Inside Hook says wtf wrong with y’all who think “The Bear” season three is actually bad? (I have to disagree with them on the season finale though, blah blah blah chefs love feeding people blah blah we’re so important blah.) (Inside Hook)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Ads! You got em!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

We are partnered with Martie, for two good purposes: keeping overstock out of landfills, and also saving hella money. We get a commission when you buy, and I wouldn’t have it here if I didn’t like it.

This is not a link to buy anything, it is a button, for give us money.

Give us money button!