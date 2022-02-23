#TraitorTrump trended on Twitter yesterday. Donald Trump had decided to weigh in on his garbage god's invasion of an innocent sovereign country. And oh wow, the snail trail he was leaving, a whole family of snails could have spent the afternoon hiking.

Nothing is too low for Trump, and there's nothing too anti-American. We're dealing here with the man who incited a terrorist attack on the US Capitol because he was having a poopy tantrum that the American people hate his guts and voted him out of office.

Trump was on some winger trash called "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show." And he was asked about the invasion. Surprise, Trump thinks what Vladimir Putin did , in "recognizing" the "independence" of two regions of Ukraine partially controlled by pro-Russia separatists, and then sending in "peacekeeping" troops, well, it was just "genius."

"Genius," the enemy of the American people said about ... the enemy of the American and the Ukrainian people and all good and decent and free people.

Oh yeah, he was cummin'.

www.youtube.com



BUCK: Mr. President, in the last 24 hours we know Russia has said that they are recognizing two breakaway regions of Ukraine, and now this White House is stating that this is an “invasion.” That’s a strong word. What went wrong here? What has the current occupant of the Oval Office done that he could have done differently?



[DISGRACED FAILED LOSER FORMER] PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, what went wrong was a rigged election and what went wrong is a candidate that shouldn’t be there and a man that has no concept of what he’s doing. I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, “This is genius.” Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.

Oh, that's wonderful! Calling parts of a country you have zero claim to "independent" of the country they're actually a part of, because you think that guy should be allowed to do that, it's just wonderful!

TRUMP: So, Putin is now saying, “It’s independent,” a large section of Ukraine. I said, “How smart is that?” And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force… We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy… I know him very well. Very, very well.

So thirsty. Man just has zero game.

By the way, Putin's "peacekeeping" initiatives aren't limited to these two breakaway provinces of Ukraine. One only needs to look at the other places Putin has "peacekeeping" and other residual forces to see that "peacekeeping" is a euphemism for part of Putin's plan to reconstitute the Soviet Union in his image. That's what Trump is cosigning here.

Hey, remember that time Trump stood next to Putin in Helsinki just absolutely boner-giggling because he got to have a private secret meeting by himself with his hero? Can you imagine if today's events were happening with Trump in office?

TRUMP: By the way, this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened.

Because when the milk is free, there's no need to invade the cow and seize entire sections of it for Mother Russia. Or however the expression goes.

Or for the Hugh Hewitts out there:

"Why didn't Putin complicate the life of a president who was already his lap dog," asks the guy who's now making a career out of pretending not to understand thingshttps: //twitter.com/hughhewitt/status/1494836050639818754 … — Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols) 1645487340



TRUMP: But here’s a guy that says, you know, “I’m gonna declare a big portion of Ukraine independent,” he used the word “independent,” “and we’re gonna go out and we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna help keep peace.” You gotta say that’s pretty savvy. And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response. They didn’t have one for that. No, it’s very sad. Very sad.

Clean-up on Aisle Mar-a-Lago, there's been a late winter jizz-storm and there's a hole in the roof.

If you'll remember, Trump believes all Putin's conspiracy theories about Ukraine, because Putin taught him them. Putin reportedly filled his head with lies about Ukraine meddling in the 2016 election for Hillary's benefit. God knows what else Putin taught him during their private sessions where he kicked out the translators or on the phone calls his staffers hid on the Bin Laden server.

Trump was willing to extort Ukraine for Putin's benefit in order to corner them into helping him steal the 2020 election. Trump hates NATO just like Putin does. And Trump believes in Putin's dreams of putting the old Soviet Union back together.

Go back and read this piece we wrote in 2020 about the one gabillion reasons Putin wanted Trump re-elected. Here are just a few of the bullet points about things Trump did for Putin vis a vis Ukraine:

3. Providing anti-tank weapons to Ukraine? Yes, he sure did!And then — Chris Stewart might not remember this, or believe it — but Trump was just impeached for using said military assistance to extort Ukraine into announcing investigations into Trump's political rivals and Trump's pet conspiracy theories about fake Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election. He put a hold on the military assistance, and he also denied new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the pomp and circumstance of a White House meeting, clear signals to Russia that Trump's "support" for Ukraine is entirely transactional and really honestly, he doesn't care about Ukraine. (He only cares about "big things," as Gordon Sondland told diplomat David Holmes.)



4. Actually Trump kind of supports Russia's war on Ukraine.He kisses Putin's ass on Ukraine every chance he gets. They speak Russian in Crimea, after all! Trump lies and says Russia got kicked out of the G7 for totally unfair reasons, not for its illegal invasion and seizure of the Crimean peninsula, but because Putin "outsmarted" President Obama and hurt Obama's feelings . Trump constantly lobbies to get Russia readmitted and make the G7 the G8 again. During the 2016 campaign, he got the Republican platform changed to soften its stance against Russia's war on Ukraine. He's specifically been defunding initiatives set up by the Obama administration to protect Ukraine and other Eastern European allies from Russian aggression.



5. Actually Trump kind of supports all Russia's warsagainst the former Soviet satellites, as Putin seeks to consolidate power and Make Russia Great Again. At the beginning of his presidency, career national security people were weirded out when Trumpers started wanting information about "Polish incursions in Belarus," which is what is known in the world of geopolitics as NOT A THING THAT IS HAPPENING. But you know who said it was happening? The Kremlin's propaganda department, in order to scare Belarus into thinking Poland was going to invade, and thus turn Belarus more toward Russia.

Read the rest. It's a good reminder.

So that was Trump yesterday. The thirstiest traitor spoke.

He's siding against America. Big fckin' surprise.

Postscript

Two nights ago, winger idiot Rich Lowry tweeted this embarrassing thing. It was on the level of the starbursts he did in his pants in 2008 watching Sarah Palin, except this was all in his imagination.

The sheer unpredictably of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn’t of Joe Bidenhttps: //twitter.com/neoavatara/status/1495935267303313409 … — Rich Lowry (@Rich Lowry) 1645500058

All of Twitter was like "Tell us what is unpredictable , please. Whether Trump would kiss Putin's ass from front to back or back to front if he were in this situation?" And then Trump's statement came out after Rich Lowry tweeted that. How hilariously embarrassing.

Just didn't want to let this post go by without making fun of Rich Lowry, because he sucks.

The end.

[ The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?