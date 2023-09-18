Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted in his state impeachment, blech arghhhh. (Houston Chronicle)

I don’t know if y’all can see this story, but I love this reporting from inside the first night on UAW’s picket line in Wayne, Michigan. (Freep) If you can’t: Archive. Meanwhile, Republicans know who made the UAW strike, and it is electric vehicles. (Michigan Advance)

Big Gretch joined Bernie Sanders et al. at a rally for UAW. Weird that the automakers have made a quarter-trillion in profits over the past decade, not to mention the 40 percent increase in CEO pay. (Michigan Advance)

How pro-business media narratives frame the strike. — Lawyers Guns & Money

California suing Big Oil for climate change fraud. Good. (Jabberwocking)

Deep breath: Sixty years since four young girls were killed in a church in Birmingham, Alabama, and what came next. — Heather Cox Richardson

Lauren Boebert apologized for “genuinely not remembering” she’d been vaping on a pregnant lady who asked her to stop when she denied vaping on a pregnant lady who asked her to stop. The AP does not mention her tit out and public handy, but the Advocate does!

The Senate would like the Pentagon to explain what up with Commander in Chief Elon Musk? (Letter)

Interesting: Our partisan life-expectancy divide. (Politico mag)

Interesting FOR NERDS: Charles Gaba dismantles a Wall Street Journal lie-column about Obamacare. It will never stop them. — ACA Signups

Fine, I’ll kink-shame. STOP THAT, ST. LOUIS STARBUCKS BARISTA PUMPING WHIPPED CREAM INTO YOUR DIAPER. — Riverfront Times

Fake unboxed aliens! (Vox)

