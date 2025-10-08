Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
25m

"SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Nothing has happened this week that requires you to like country singer Zach Bryan"

How about I go back to not knowing who he is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
theblackdog's avatar
theblackdog
31m

Phew. Dolly is not dying!

https://bsky.app/profile/yasharali.bsky.social/post/3m2p62gax722g

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
178 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture