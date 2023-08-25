It’s always good with Fox News clips like this to remind folks that Kayleigh McEnany is not legitimately stupid, but rather is paid to be. She got her JD from Harvard Law. But education ain’t gonna keep you employed at Fox News. On Fox News, the job requirements for most appear to be “Must use same bottle blonde as everyone else” and “Must have no inner pride or self-love that will prevent you from humiliating yourself on TV each and every day for the titillation of Oxycontin-addicted evangelicals out in the flyovers.”

That’s the Fox News Roger Ailes built. The fact that he’s rotting maggot food, and that Fox News has had sexual harassment lawsuits out the wazoo, changes nothing.

Feast your eyes and ears on McEnany being angry at Joe Biden for … something? Going to a spinning and Pilates class while Vladimir Putin was murdering Yevgeny Prigozhin? We are not certain, but then again, we are not the intended audience for this nonsense.

MCENANY: I cannot. I mean, you saw the former UN ambassador Nikki Haley last night talk about the evils and atrocities of Russia in a very powerful, smart way.

We sure did. Not sure why McEnany thinks she’s the right person to weigh in here, considering how blatantly she’s lied and carried water for for Putin’s best ball-sucker Donald Trump, her former boss.

MCENANY: And then you flip over to our commander-in-chief, leaving spin class and Pilates, with a drink in his hand, asked about the Wagner Group, and potentially their leader going down in this plane crash. And he says, “I don’t know.” He says, to quote him, “I don’t know for a fact what happened, I’ve been working out for the last hour and a half?”

Yes, well, um, nobody really knows exactly what happened. Probably never will, for certain. And Vladimir Putin’s latest “Uh oh! Another Russian window failure!” moment isn’t really a Situation Room-level crisis.

We are definitely appalled Biden had a drink in his hand, though. McEnany’s former boss had a Diet Coke button, like a real president.

KM: We didn’t elect a Pilates instructor!

Oh, he was teaching the class? Well that’s neat!

KM: We elected a guy to go toe-to-toe with Russia!

LMAO what was he supposed to do? Shoot cruise missiles at something? Is the enemy of our enemy somehow Yevgeny Prigozhin?

KM: And not only that, the New York Post said the White House said, as cable news outlets focused almost entirely on the latest developments in Russia, quote, the White House said, “The president, first lady and members of their family are taking a Pilates class followed by a spin class.”

Again, and?

KM: Think about this as you go to the polls next November!

LMAO, okeydoke, sure thing. In what context, though?

Perhaps while we’re waiting in line to vote, randomly laughing to ourselves about how DumpFuck Trump literally told those Georgia jail workers he was 6’3” and 215 pounds, which set America to laughing all over again?

How 77-year-old BigMac McTreasonFuck is allergic to exercise, while the other old one, the 80-year-old who beat him by eight million votes, goes on bike rides and does spin class and Pilates?

What, Interchangeable Fox News Pundit? What is it?

Let’s talk about what McEnany is really doing here. All those questions we asked above are questions the average Fox News viewer is far too stupid to even think about. Their brains are not developed enough for it to occur to them how obviously pointless McEnany’s line of questioning is. They don’t have the basic knowledge of the world to stop and say, “Wait, how is that event in Russia something that should make the American president cut his workout short?” And they certainly don’t know who Prigozhin is/was.

The message here is much simpler, it’s coming through loud and clear for her intended audience, and it is “JOE BIDEN IS A FAGGOT.” That’s it. The interchangeable Fox News pundit is calling Biden a faggot.

It’s a message for average white Fox News-viewing bigots who have nothing to do besides sit with their mouths open watching “Outnumbered” while their inbred litters finish their creation science Bible homeschool lessons.

The messages viewers are supposed to take away here aren’t “Putin” or “Prigozhin,” but rather “spin class” and “Pilates,” i.e. things Fox News viewers would stereotypically associate with women and/or arugula elite coastal men. And Joe Biden was drinking some kind of homosexual gay smoothie, probably!

You have to remember: These are people who still say “metrosexual,” even though all normal people stopped saying it before the turn of the century.

The situation Biden was supposedly criminally ignoring could have been anything. We guess they didn’t have any good fresh Maui headlines to use instead.

On the same episode of “Outnumbered” yesterday, the panel of professional mouthbreathing dipshits whined that little children in northern Virginia are using litterboxes at school and that kids are being taught it’s OK to identify as Tootsie Pops. Yes, they’re still falling for, and spreading, the obvious litterbox hoax.

That’s right. Fox News reports that Joe Biden is doing gay Pilates while Prigozhin burns, and the LGBTQs are turning your kids into Tootsie Pops and cats.

MAGA Republican voters think this is the news. Pundits like McEnany know that their only job is to shovel this shit into their unquestioning mouths.

