Judges love it when Trump and his Cabinet idiots explain all the ways they are punishing Harvard for its speech! They love it a lot! (Our Liz at Public Notice)

Law firms keep beating Trump in court. Of course, so does everyone else. His loss rate right now is 96 percent. Maybe those other law firms should have tried, like, suing? (The Fucking News)

“TACO: Trump Always Chickens Out.” Well, now Trump’s definitely gonna do his stupid tariffs because the traders got his number and made it MEXICAN. (CNN)

OK, I’ll bite: Why are wrench attacks on wealthy crypto owners on the rise? Is it it because the “money” made entirely for criminals can’t be stolen unless you hack them or beat them with a wrench? (AP)

Pension funds invested in Tesla demand Elon take his dick out of his hand and start doing some work, thank you. (Financial Times)

Elon’s “full self-driving” cars. LOL :) (The Bulwark)

The pre-enshittified AI making our near future awful. L … OL? (Paul Waldman)

Erin Ryan read the Peter Thiel-funded neo-Phyllis Schlaflyite Evie magazine, and she has some thoughts on the crazy bullshit tradlife propaganda and whether her motherhood that particular morning was “great.” (It was not!) (Erin Ryan)

Andrew Tate/other woman-hating rightwing shitheads VERY UNPOPULAR with young men, the world is saved! (Harvard Youth Poll)

Philly likes its criminal justice reform, likes its Larry Krasner. Yay! (Bolts mag)

These white criminals love Trump for pardoning them (often after paying him money). (David Bernstein)

Who will grow the food? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Guardian)

CLOWN MOTEL CLOWN MOTEL. (Fodor’s)

Cults, American society as a cult, and pilgrims, Pilgrim. Jane Borden’s Cults Like Us: Why Doomsday Thinking Drives America sounds like a good book! (Salon)

Here’s where all y’all who didn’t want to read it in serialized form can buy your paper copy of Wonkette Presents THE SPLIT! As always, all money goes to the authors, those fucking guys. (Exasperated Media)

Find your June 14 NO KINGS protest site, aqui! (No Kings)

NORTHEAST WONKERS (or farther-out Wonkers who love to travel)! The Camp Plymouth State Park in Ludlow, Vermont, Wonkmeet will be SAT., JUNE 7, 2025! Suzie Greenburg will be hosting from 1-5 p.m., at the Wedding Grove picnic pavilion. Adult admission to the park is $5, and bring your own picnic “main” for your lunch. RSVP not necessary but helpful: MeetSomeWonks@gmail.com. Children and leashed dogs welcome!

