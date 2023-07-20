Tabs gif by your friend Martini Ambassador!

Let’s see what Liz has to say at Above the Law about the judge telling Trump he can’t sue E. Jean Carroll for saying he raped her, because in the common parlance of the term, he raped her basically, because Liz already wrote it for Above the Law so I guess I have to write it for here :/

Remember when they were SO MAD the news had to explain “blowjobs” to their precious childrens? Now Marge is just putting the prons right on CSPAN. TRIGGER WARNING THE NEXT ITEM IS MARGE’S PROUDLY BRANDISHED POSTER OF SOMEBODY’S PRIVATE, STOLEN PRONS.

She’s … just wow. Evan’s going to have to cover that one for us today because “just wow” isn’t much of a blog post!

Let’s take a minute to recover from that.

There, that’s a palate cleanser. Moving on!

“The Supreme Court has a clear intellectual lightweight.”

When Kavanaugh comes across an argument he doesn’t want to address, he has a foolproof solution: pretend it doesn’t exist. This approach has sparked increasingly vocal complaints from his colleagues. In his U.S. v. Texas concurrence, Gorsuch pointed out that Kavanaugh was “simply ignoring” several important questions that undermined his logic. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote her own five-page concurrence picking apart Kavanaugh’s majority opinion; the former professor couldn’t help but take a red pen to his deficient submission. (She wasn’t mad, just disappointed.)

And that’s the conservatives. Oh Slate, you really know how to get a girl to click.

Testimony yestertoday from women talking about how Texas would have let them die was brutal. Brutal. — Texas Tribune

Melania Trump is now selling you NFTs of “moon landing.” If you have $75 that you want to do something stupid with, I know where you could put it. (The Messenger)

The House wants to cut Amtrak’s budget by two-thirds because fuck you Joe Biden is why. (Trains)

Good fucking god. The rate of US firearm deaths of children doubled between 2013 and 2021. Fucking doubled.

The child and teen (ages 1-19 years) firearm mortality rate varies by state in the U.S. from 2.1 deaths per 100,000 in New York and New Jersey to 17.6 deaths per 100,000 in Louisiana. Even in New York and New Jersey, which have the lowest child and teen firearm mortality rates among those with available data, the rate is still over three times that in Canada.

Forgive us lord, we are murdering our fucking babies. New data and more here. (KFF)

From the comments, pretty interesting what this Ohio state rep thinks “isn’t criminal.” And by pretty interesting I mean fuck you. (Beacon Journal)

Phoenix just had a “low” of 97. Here’s why high nighttime temps (which are rising even faster than daytime highs) are so dangerous. — Scientific American

Really interesting story on the native residents of Molokai trying to get their goddamned land back from this giant Japanese investment firm that’s been letting it rot; all the ideas they’ve had for it over the past three decades; and ??? PROFIT! (Daily Beast)

Wesleyan announces it’s ending its affirmative action program for nepo babies. Good for Wesleyan!

I think the Roald Dahl Museum’s statement on his antisemitism (to be displayed at the entrance) is the right way to do it. I love me some Roald Dahl, but he was antisemitic for the time. (Guardian)

The Takeout is sorry to inform us that unfortunately the Spongmonkeys are back? You mean they are DELIGHTED because the Spongmonkeys are the GREATEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN.

Look at that, now you are happy for the whole day.

OVERWATER BUNGALOWS AQUI! (Lol, after four solid months looking at every overwater bungalow in both French Polynesia and the Maldives, I ended up deciding that when I go, I just want the casita on the beach.) (Just.) — Architectural Digest

