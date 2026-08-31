Wonkette

Wonkette

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ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
3hEdited

Ken Paxton runs the best whorehouse in Tejas... the AG's office.

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JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
3h

"threats against ICE officers are up over 9,000 percent."

I'm sure in a few Sundays it will be 11 bajillion percent.

"This is someone who says there are six genders."

And they're still running with this.

"I'm proud of what I did in private business."

Is that what we're calling fraud and theft now?

Krazy Eyes to Fuck Ted Cruz. What a Monday.

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