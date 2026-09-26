Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
3h

Remarkable coincidence: I worked as a lumberjack to pay my way through college!

Over the course of four years, I cut down exactly 523 trees.

I know the exact amount because I kept a log.

Okay, gotta run.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
3hEdited

Hey Wonks?

If I may, I'd like to share one of my most cherished memories of my twin brother with you. We both flew missions for No Dog Left Behind. If Cliff was able to lend a hand, he'd be the first to sign up. I got to fly four of those missions with him. The memories of those four flights are and will always be some of the most wonderful memories I will carry with me for the rest of my life. 

https://nodogleftbehind.org/

Reply
Share
2 replies
286 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture