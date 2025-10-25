Wenche (the hen) and Elle chillin’ on the deck. Courtesy of our pal Crabman.

Happy weekend!

Today is National Microneedling Day, which is actually kind of a weird choice for a singular holiday because you really need at least four appointments for it to really do anything. I just realized I’m probably going to have to explain what microneedling is, because none of you are as vain or shallow as I am. Basically they stick your face with tiny tiny needles so that you produce more collagen and have nicer skin. I am actually about to get my fourth and final (for this year) vampire facial, which is the same thing except they, um, take your blood, put it in a centrifuge and get all of your platelet rich plasma out, smear it on your face and then do the microneedling. Funny story, you actually can’t go outside during the day or eat garlic for a week afterwards.

Is it worth it? I certainly think so!

Speaking of perhaps going a little far in the name of beauty, this week I bring you a YouTube deep dive that I watched yesterday about the fate of Venus Angelic — that girl from like a decade ago that wanted to be a “living doll” and also a Japanese person. I don’t know if you remember her, but even if you don’t, the story is bananas but also sad and very messed up.

If you do remember her, it’s probably because you watched this episode of My Strange Addiction that also features that Ken doll guy and one guy who was in practically every documentary about guys who were in love with their RealDolls back in the day. I actually just looked him up, and it turns out that while he is still married to his RealDoll, he is anti-AI, which I am going to need to know more about. You know, because of all those people who have romantic relationships with ChatGPT?

Remember when all of the bizarre people were like, people who ate their couches and not Vice Presidents who fuck their couches? Or like, the people who think Tom Hanks wears shoes made out of baby leather or that it’s not horrifying to have a bunch of masked men running around kidnapping people all of the time?

Oh, man. I hope the couch-eating lady is okay. She seemed really sweet.

Anyway! To tie the whole room together and get festive for the Halloween season, allow me to top this all off with a documentary cartoon about vampires who eat ketchup instead of blood, one of whom I think is also Cinderella’s evil stepmother.

Talk amongst yourselves!