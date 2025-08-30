Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
5h

I know we don’t live there any more as of June, but the landlord for our old home ripped out a beautiful moss garden that took like ten years to grow. Replaced it with just mulch. Which will soon fill with weeds and look like shit. Staging the home with “home sweet home” pillows and “live laugh love” signs and so on. God, real estate agents are so fucking tacky.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
47 replies
Colbert Thorenson's avatar
Colbert Thorenson
6h

First we will have to solve the windmill murdered whale problem. Their bloated carcasses have turned our once great waterways into festering cranberry bogs of rotting carnage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
1031 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture