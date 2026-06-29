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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
10h

Some bear-y refreshing hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/staying-cool-bear-ly

And a meme chat for ya: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/f42413d0-a7ce-49d8-8f83-bdfc63c9b378?target_reply_id=c94edaa0-f521-4ed0-a6c8-bb46c6e86118&showTarget=true

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

Apparently, the Smithsonian had been raising funds for a 250 birthday cultural appreciation festival, and then it got cancelled because the maladministration refused to issue permits for it. So, instead we get this grifty, taxpayer-funded mess.

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I know the list is endless but I genuinely think trashing the legitimate congressionally chartered org for celebrating the 250th to instead hijack our national assets and taxpayer funds for his personality cult grifter crap should, in and of itself, be fully sufficient to merit removal from office.

https://bsky.app/profile/andycraig.bsky.social/post/3mpeeunt7pk2z

+--> linuscatt · 1d ago

I worked at Smithsonian, specifically raising money for 250th. What I want people to know is we secured millions of private philanthropy to host a month long Folklife Festival on the mall, "The Festival of Festivals". Was going to feature well known festivals, think Burning Man, Farm Aid, Grand Ole Oprey etc. as well as smaller local and regional festivals from across the U.S. and territories. Goal was to feature truly the best and most beautiful creative expression in music, dance, arts and craft traditions, food, community etc. Can't name names but plan was to have headliners every night for free concerts.... Think the types of names who might be affiliated with the aforementioned large festivals. Stars were willing to perform because was under banner of Smithsonian. It had to all be scrapped bc the administration would not release permits to host on the mall. The money went elsewhere, but our nation was robbed of what would have been a once in a generation cultural moment.

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