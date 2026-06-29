These Tabs Are Lava! Tabs, Mon., June 29, 2026
Sorry, but it's true.
OK good morning! It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, and it’s time for tabs.
First, some housekeeping of ME:
I am going to be on the Tavis Smiley radio programme this morniung at 9 a.m. PT, which is “time” in other “time zones.” My name and picture are in this video, so I think you can watch it here:
Next up, you’ll want to check out and subscribe to The Moral High Ground ASAP if yuo haven’t yet, because two things:
I went on a RANT about those asshole San Francisco Giants bigots who felt the need to scrawl Bible verses on their Pride hats, because the passage they chose was God promising never to flood the earth again and kill everybody, so sorry, here is a rainbow! So I decided to address the question of whether the rainbow even commemorates something beautiful for conservative Christians, or if actually that story is God on his absolute worst behavior and that’s why conservative Christians love it so much. So click here for that!
This morning, between now and Tavis, I will have the long awaited next installment of my Pervert Pastor Project, where I am tracking all the conservative Christian pastors/youth pastors/Christian school teachers, etc., who are found abusing kids. Because they’re not drag queens! I say long awaited because it’s long overdue, but now the project is back on track. So this will be the full recap of 2025, with statistics on which kinds of conservative Christian denominations produced the most Pervert Pastors that year, and the big mid-year update for 2026 will come soon after that.
OK, regular tabs:
Donald Trump is all a-dither about the midterms, trying to rig the elections as fast as he can before Democrats sweep everything and he has to face accountbility. [Washington Post]
Speaking of all a-dither, y’all see that pathetic post Trump made this weekend where he posted that side-by-side of him when he was young — ugly, looks like a guy whose Daddy will never love him, badly shaped face — next to Barack Obama, who was and is cool? What a brokedick loser baby of an 80-year-old man. [TMZ]
Speaking of brokedick loser baby, here is a deep dive on all the things about Trump’s poorly attended state fair that completely suck. [New York Times]
I mean …
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Here is a good and hot-ass Jon Ossoff for you, it is about Jared and Ivanka trying to steal Albania.
And related: “How Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Sparked a Movement to Overthrow the Government of Albania.” Man, Albanians are so inspiring right now. [Mother Jones]
Pride Content:
Pride content:
Pride content:
Finally, some dog content for you!
Here is Ruby at doggy daycare this weekend, calmly explaining to the man who is her friend, who was trying to get her to get into the doggy pool, that THE WATER IS LAVA, SIR.
These tabs are also lava, sir, so goodbye now!
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Some bear-y refreshing hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/staying-cool-bear-ly
And a meme chat for ya: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/f42413d0-a7ce-49d8-8f83-bdfc63c9b378?target_reply_id=c94edaa0-f521-4ed0-a6c8-bb46c6e86118&showTarget=true
Apparently, the Smithsonian had been raising funds for a 250 birthday cultural appreciation festival, and then it got cancelled because the maladministration refused to issue permits for it. So, instead we get this grifty, taxpayer-funded mess.
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I know the list is endless but I genuinely think trashing the legitimate congressionally chartered org for celebrating the 250th to instead hijack our national assets and taxpayer funds for his personality cult grifter crap should, in and of itself, be fully sufficient to merit removal from office.
https://bsky.app/profile/andycraig.bsky.social/post/3mpeeunt7pk2z
+--> linuscatt · 1d ago
I worked at Smithsonian, specifically raising money for 250th. What I want people to know is we secured millions of private philanthropy to host a month long Folklife Festival on the mall, "The Festival of Festivals". Was going to feature well known festivals, think Burning Man, Farm Aid, Grand Ole Oprey etc. as well as smaller local and regional festivals from across the U.S. and territories. Goal was to feature truly the best and most beautiful creative expression in music, dance, arts and craft traditions, food, community etc. Can't name names but plan was to have headliners every night for free concerts.... Think the types of names who might be affiliated with the aforementioned large festivals. Stars were willing to perform because was under banner of Smithsonian. It had to all be scrapped bc the administration would not release permits to host on the mall. The money went elsewhere, but our nation was robbed of what would have been a once in a generation cultural moment.