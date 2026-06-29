Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

OK good morning! It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, and it’s time for tabs.

First, some housekeeping of ME:

I am going to be on the Tavis Smiley radio programme this morniung at 9 a.m. PT, which is “time” in other “time zones.” My name and picture are in this video, so I think you can watch it here:

Next up, you’ll want to check out and subscribe to The Moral High Ground ASAP if yuo haven’t yet, because two things:

I went on a RANT about those asshole San Francisco Giants bigots who felt the need to scrawl Bible verses on their Pride hats, because the passage they chose was God promising never to flood the earth again and kill everybody, so sorry, here is a rainbow! So I decided to address the question of whether the rainbow even commemorates something beautiful for conservative Christians, or if actually that story is God on his absolute worst behavior and that’s why conservative Christians love it so much. So click here for that! This morning, between now and Tavis, I will have the long awaited next installment of my Pervert Pastor Project, where I am tracking all the conservative Christian pastors/youth pastors/Christian school teachers, etc., who are found abusing kids. Because they’re not drag queens! I say long awaited because it’s long overdue, but now the project is back on track. So this will be the full recap of 2025, with statistics on which kinds of conservative Christian denominations produced the most Pervert Pastors that year, and the big mid-year update for 2026 will come soon after that.

So go ahead and subscribe!

OK, regular tabs:

Donald Trump is all a-dither about the midterms, trying to rig the elections as fast as he can before Democrats sweep everything and he has to face accountbility. [Washington Post]

Speaking of all a-dither, y’all see that pathetic post Trump made this weekend where he posted that side-by-side of him when he was young — ugly, looks like a guy whose Daddy will never love him, badly shaped face — next to Barack Obama, who was and is cool? What a brokedick loser baby of an 80-year-old man. [TMZ]

Speaking of brokedick loser baby, here is a deep dive on all the things about Trump’s poorly attended state fair that completely suck. [New York Times]

I mean …

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Here is a good and hot-ass Jon Ossoff for you, it is about Jared and Ivanka trying to steal Albania.

And related: “How Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Sparked a Movement to Overthrow the Government of Albania.” Man, Albanians are so inspiring right now. [Mother Jones]

Pride Content:

Pride content:

Pride content:

Finally, some dog content for you!

Here is Ruby at doggy daycare this weekend, calmly explaining to the man who is her friend, who was trying to get her to get into the doggy pool, that THE WATER IS LAVA, SIR.

These tabs are also lava, sir, so goodbye now!

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