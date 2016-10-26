Wonkette

Wonkette

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Feeling Groovy's avatar
Feeling Groovy
Aug 16, 2023

Aha! You may be right. Honey is my very favorite thing. Try some Acacia honey and your life will never be the same.

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Dolmance's avatar
Dolmance
Aug 16, 2023

I really want to ask them, if back in their day lesbians wore high heels to bed like they do nowadays.

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