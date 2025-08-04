There is zero doubt that we live in the worst timeline.

The bad guys have won, the evil policies people like us tried to warn about are being implemented, and the only people with any ability to stop them are either performative clowns refusing to take actual stands or downright inept.

Let’s dive in to this weekend’s Sunday shows.

Does This Water Taste Funny To You?

We begin with former New York GOP rep and current EPA administrator, Lee Zeldin, on CNN’s “State Of The Union.”

Guest host Kasie Hunt began with a fundamental question for any EPA administrator, as their very title dictates that their primary job is to protect the environment. Zeldin didn’t get THAT memo.

HUNT: Do you accept the overwhelming scientific consensus that these greenhouse gas emissions are the biggest drivers of manmade climate change? ZELDIN: […] We can rely on 2025 facts, as opposed to 2009 bad assumptions. HUNT: So you're sounding pretty skeptical of this overall scientific consensus that these greenhouse gas emissions are the overwhelming manmade climate change driver.



ZELDIN: That is -- that might be your way to try to twist my words.

Hunt didn’t twist Zeldin’s words. She summarized a bunch of his idiotic GOP rhetoric justifying letting the oil and gas industry fuck us all over for record profits. Then Hunt, prepared for Zeldin to be a weasel, responded with the best cut-to-video segue.

HUNT: So, sir, first of all, I don't want to put words on your — put words your mouth or twist your words or anything like that. […] And I, of course, covered you when you were in Congress. But, back in 2016, here's what you had to say about climate change broadly. Let's watch.

Hunt then played 2016 Lee Zeldin, admitting the climate is/was changing, urging us all to be better stewards, and pointing out that the key to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels is by seeking environmentally friendly alternatives or “green” energy.

Zeldin tried to play this off, but frankly, his mealy-mouthed warbling was no use in undoing his past shelf revealing him as a huge hypocrite.

Shoot The Messenger

Just as we can’t rely on the Environmental Protection Agency to protect the environment anymore, we also no longer can rely on the government numbers people to give us numbers.

After Donald Trump fired the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) a couple of days ago, NBC’s “Meet The Press” interviewed White House National Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett.

Host Kristen Welker began by asking the obvious question:

WELKER: What evidence does the administration have that she manipulated the jobs numbers?

We can narrow this down to “none” and “we did this because the jobs numbers hurt the petty tyrant’s feelings,” but let's see how Hassett tried to explain it.

HASSETT: What we've seen over the last few years is massive revisions to the jobs numbers.

Yes, you read that right. The Trump administration’s “evidence” is that the data was revised later upon receiving a more accurate accounting. (Which is extremely common with reporting jobs data. The Trump regime needs you to be stupid and not know that.) Welker herself couldn’t believe this, hence the following exchange.

WELKER: But just to be very clear, do you have — does the administration have any evidence that it was “rigged,” as the president said? And will you be presenting that to the American public? HASSETT: Well, the evidence is that there have been a bunch of revisions that could -- WELKER: But hard evidence? HASSETT: Well, I mean, the revisions are hard evidence.

Again, no. The “revisions” are just part of the process of reporting jobs numbers. And Kevin Hassett knows he’s lying here, he’s just a shameless, amoral piece of shit.

Welker then pointed out that the BLS numbers are calculated by 40 people at the bureau, and not just a “deep state” commissioner as the Trump administration claims. Then she asked the sensible question:

WELKER: Is the president planning to fire all 40 people involved in putting these numbers together? HASSETT: We're going to try to get the numbers so that they're transparent and reliable.

Future News Flash: Don’t be surprised if they fire all 40 of the BLS accountants and replace them with Trump loyalists.

Welker played a montage of Trump himself being happy to accept the jobs numbers issued under former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer's leadership when the numbers were good for him.

Welker kept pressing:

WELKER: Do you have any hard evidence that these numbers were wrong? HASSETT: Yes. There is very hard evidence that we're looking at the biggest revision since -- WELKER: Are you going to present those? HASSETT: – 1968. WELKER: Are you going to present the evidence -- HASSETT: No, if you look at the number itself, it is the evidence. WELKER: But just saying it's an outlier is not evidence, Mr. Hassett. HASSETT: It's a historically important outlier. It's something that’s unprecedented -- WELKER: Still doesn't -- HASSETT: So unprecedented that -- WELKER: It's still not evidence though -- HASSETT: – I've been looking at it for 40 years. And I'm like, "It must be a typo."

We’d love to say Welker kept her boot pressed until she got an answer, but she then moved on to tariffs and asked if at least those are locked in so people can rely on them.

HASSETT: The president will decide what the president decides.

We are all fucked.

Our economy and environment are at the whims of a 79-year-old version of Bill Mumy in the “Twilight Zone” episode “It’s A Good Life.” Just an unhinged manchild with too much power, and the “adults in the room” are cowardly supplicants watching with perpetually smug smiles on their faces.

Have a week.

