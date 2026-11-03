Wonkette

Wonkette

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Stan Dan Deliver's avatar
Stan Dan Deliver
7m

After the day I've had (police/ambulance at my school, student meltdowns, holding my pee for most of the day, technology breaking down...), I'm breaking into the hard stuff tonight. Good luck everyone.

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PickwickNext's avatar
PickwickNext
9m

You all (Americans in general, not Wonkers) have best have made good choices today!

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