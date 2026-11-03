A SIGN? Yesterday El Periódico reported that “Un toro y un burro macho de Etiopía mantienen una relación afectiva y sexual inédita: ‘más que una monta’.”

That’s right. A bull and a male donkey in Ethiopia are gay together. No elephants involved. And scientists are like what are you guys doing? What’s going on? Are we supposed to be attracted to this?

This is the rule now. It’s the gooooal. This is the future liberals want.

Anyway, here is your election night liveblog. Not going to update much for this hour because not many polls have closed yet, but we’ll go ahead and stick your post up. Also, we may (may) go live (live) some tonight, depending on how tired we are and what is going on! So watch out for that.

Not much to tell yet, but we won Guam!

They don’t even get to vote in the House, but fuck Republicans anyway.

Here are two things we’re going to be watching tonight to keep track of things:

This is the list of Bluesky accounts we’re following for up-to-the-minute numbers and good solid analysis. It has a good name. [Bluesky list]

This is the full guide to everything that’s up tonight, from Bolts. [Right here!]

This one tells you how every district voted in 2024, accounting for gerrymandering. [Downballot]

As of 6 p.m. ET, not much has closed, just some polls in Indiana and Kentucky. But everybody says this KY-06 race is a real good key to see what the night’s going to go like. Also IN-05.

More when we know more!

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