Yes, the Houthis are attacking ships in the Suez Canal and the US is striking their missile sites. (Reuters)

A little light reading on the Yemen civil war. — The Wik

What smart things do we need to know about Loper Bright v. Raimondo (the Supreme Court case in which they’re probably about to ban “agencies doing regulations”) today? Here’s Madibe K. Dennie on Samuel Alito’s latest power grab disguised as a legal theory. (Balls and Strikes) Here’s Justice Kegs pretending not to understand that agencies have different policies during different administrations because voters chose a new administration to make different policy — plus some bullshit on the “major questions doctrine” (made up) and delegation. (Dorf on Law) The Only Republicans Are Allowed to Govern Doctrine. (Lawyers Guns & Money) Chris Geidner says it’s one of the most disingenuous arguments he’s ever seen. It must have been SOMETHING. (Law Dork)

Okay sure all of that is important, but is it No Labels calling the manager at the Justice Department asking them to investigate the RICO of … lefty organizations (and Bill Kristol) threatening to be mean to anybody who runs on their ticket??? You guys gotta read this one, it is HILARIOUS. LOOK AT THIS FUCKIN RICO!

On April 29, 2023, Melissa Byrne, executive director of “We, the 45 Million,” an organization working with the White House to promote the cancellation of student debt, posted a tweet on Twitter promoting a mobile billboard that had been dispatched to the Washington, DC neighborhood of No Labels CEO Nancy Jacobson. The billboard included photos of Ms. Jacobson, her husband, and Donald Trump, with the message: “Nancy and Mark need to stop playing around with America’s future to make rich donors happy.” Ms. Byrne wrote: “Spotted: At #gardenbrunch calling out @NoLabelsOrg for bringing MAGA HATE to Georgetown by helping Trump.”

Oh shit, here’s another RICO!

On July 27, 2023, Matt Bennett and Rahna Epting, the executive director of MoveOn, spoke to several dozen House and Senate chiefs of staff in two separate briefings to lay out the implications of No Labels’ possible third-party presidential effort. During the meetings, Bennett expressed, “What we told [No Labels] is what we’re telling you and everyone: This is a dangerous and bad idea, and Democratic officials should be on the record saying it’s a bad and dangerous idea.”

Why yes, Joe Lieberman does say that’s illegal. — LOLLL Labels

Jezebel on Jessica Valenti’s abortion briefing yesterday to Senate Democrats: People are scared to ask their doctors basic pregnancy questions now.

Republicans are coming for IVF now. There’s a Dem bill to stop them. (CNN)

Anti-abortion congressvolk are pissed at what’s his fuck, the speaker, now for not doing enough to put anti-abortion policies in all the spending bills they’re not passing. — Politico

The Florida AG is trying to disqualify an abortion referendum based on a comma. They tried that shit in Ohio. They tried it in Michigan. Maybe this time it will work? (The American Prospect)

You never think you’ll be rooting for the guy addicted to writing tickets. — Gift link New York Times

The Sonoma DA who just made up entirely a PSA about a poor dead child what touched the fentanyl. (You can’t die from touching fentanyl; they asked a “medical toxicologist, emergency physician and addiction medicine specialist.”) (NorCal Public Media)

Oklahoma probably won’t pass the bill that deems anyone of Hispanic heritage living in Oklahoma — but only if they’re convicted of a gang crime! but also they still have to be Hispanic for it to count! — to be a terrorist. Almost certainly not. — Guardian

Which food poisoning, which food poisoning! Oh damn, eight of them! (Food Republic)

