Wonkette

Wonkette

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
6h

BREAKING

A federal judge has ordered the Kennedy Center to remove President Trump's name from the facade, website, letterhead, and official materials.

Congress named the Center by statute in 1964 - and the judge ruled only Congress can change it.

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Cynica's avatar
Cynica
5h

Puget Sound orcas, your moment has arrived.

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