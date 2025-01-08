Zuckerberg on Joe Rogan, literally anybody could have seen this coming (screengrab)

When we wrote about Mark Zuckerberg’s love gifts to Donald Trump and the MAGA movement — the elimination of factcheckers, moving the moderators from the land of San Francisco Values to the back booth of a Hooters outside Lubbock, etc. — there was a line in his screed that might have read as gobbledygook to the average reader, but to the trained ear was a dogwhistle to the Nazis that it was open season on Facebook, Threads, and Meta for them to come on in and tiki torch up the place.

Zuckerberg, sitting at a table with his 1980s lesbian PE teacher haircut like he was running a bake sale for the JV girls’ volleyball team, explained that they were going to “get rid of a bunch of restrictions on topics like immigration and gender that are just out of touch with mainstream discourse.” He said they were trying to be “inclusive,” but unfortunately the restrictions had been “used to shut down opinions and shut out people with different ideas.”

He meant Nazis and Christian nationalist extremists and white supremacists and misogynists and divorced dads with anger issues. AKA Trump supporters.

Those are the opinions that were getting shut down, the “different ideas” being discriminated against.

We wanted to be wrong, even though there was a zero percent chance of that, because we’re not fucking morons.

Without the fanfare of Zuckerberg’s little Trump-fellating announcement, Wired reports that Meta quietly changed its policies on hate speech yesterday, presumably to reflect the changes Zuckerberg announced.

These are the things that are now legal again to say, on Facebook. (Click here for the current policy; you’ll see where it says “Today” for the most current version, but if you click on “January 8, 2025,” you can see exactly what they crossed out of the old policy and what they added in to make that current version. Unless they delete it, in which case we screengrabbed it, you little bitches.)

It used to say they don’t allow “hate speech.” Now it says no “hateful conduct.” Seems minor, but oh boy, white supremacist MAGA Trump Nazis despise the very concept of “hate speech,” so that’s a concession.

It is now OK to refer to “women as household objects or property or objects in general” and to refer to “transgender or non-binary people as ‘it.’” We know, because they crossed those lines out in the old policy and didn’t rephrase them or otherwise move them around.

It is now OK to “argu[e] for gender-based limitations of military, law enforcement, and teaching jobs. We also allow the same content based on sexual orientation, when the content is based on religious beliefs.” As long as you say “Simon says God says!” you can be as much of a Nazi as you want!

Come to think of it, that was the original Nazi policy too, more or less, since that was an explicitly Christian movement.

I bet we’re not allowed to say that on Facebook anymore.

There’s a whole new section to make sure anti-trans shitheels are allowed to be as hateful as they want. They added these big exceptions to their policy against advocating for denying people access to spaces and social services. After the words “except for gender-based exclusion,” they added, “ from spaces commonly limited by sex or gender, such as restrooms, sports and sports leagues, health and support groups, and specific schools.” Subtle!

It appears to be Facebook legal to call people retarded again. Or at least it doesn’t spell out so clearly that it’s not. Read it for yourself and decide on that one.

New text: “We do allow allegations of mental illness or abnormality when based on gender or sexual orientation, given political and religious discourse about transgenderism and homosexuality and common non-serious usage of words like ‘weird.’” Got that? You can totally say LGBTQ people are mentally ill now, because there is political and religious discourse that says that! (From Nazis, white supremacists, Christian nationalists, and other living dogshit Trump supporters.)

Meta’s hateful conduct policy used to note, from the top, that hateful language online could “promote offline violence.” They sliced that one right outta there, and now the language that appears related to that is near the bottom, and it’s been defanged entirely.

Based on Wired’s reading of the policy, they think it’s fair game now to say Chinese people are responsible for COVID. Which would seem to be something Donald Trump might personally want.

Aren’t those just some really important wins for free speech? Aren’t you glad that Donald Trump’s base will now feel more free to be themselves, relieved of accusations of hate speech or worse, when they’re on Facebook looking for people to abuse in order to distract them from the utterly pathetic emptiness of their uninteresting lives?

Oh boy, America is already great again, we can just feel it.

