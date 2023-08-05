This is Extra, courtesy of our friend Eve, IRL

Happy weekend!

Today is both Blogger Day and National Oyster Day, according to some sketchy site on the internet. I feel like the term “blogger” is becoming a tad outdated and is starting to make me feel like I should be writing like a LOLcat meme or whatever (I Can Haz Universal Healthcare?), but I will take all of the oysters, please and thank you.

Tip us!

This week, your present is a super weird movie/musical/promotional-type-thing from the 1980s English pop band ABC. I haven’t actually watched all of it, but it’s called Mantrap and it stars a young and vivacious Lisa Vanderpump, so I’m obviously here for it. Plus “The Look of Love” is a jam.

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels (and oysters, though not literally, because gross)? If so, we are on Substack now, so just go ahead and click subscribe! Right down there!



You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Or just hit the one time donation button, this one right here.

One time donation button!

Talk amongst yourselves!