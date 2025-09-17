Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
1h

I’ll just drop this off:

Thom Hartmann

‪@hartmannreport.com

If you see anyone not mourning the death of Robert Redford the way you would like, please call their employer and get them fired!

https://bsky.app/profile/hartmannreport.com/post/3lz2lrq5zk22y

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1h

YES!

A year ago, in the process of fleeing the country life to a city, I misplaced my string stash. Musicians have weird habits, and many double bassists horde their favorite strings because the string companies keep fucking with the formulations, which changes the sound and feel.

Which is why I wound up with $1200 worth of vintage strings for a six-foot-tall fiddle at the bottom of a box filled with odd luthier’s tools. And now I get to sell the fuckers.

My big Martin guitar may have a little sister soon. And fuck these Republican cowards. Geeks all.

*racks brain for forgotten Facebook password*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
334 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture