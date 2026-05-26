The modern Republican Party is an authoritarian-loving death cult.

If you’ve been paying attention, this is not a surprise. But what some refuse to contend with is that this is the endpoint of Republican policies and rhetoric since the “party switch” after the passing of the Civil Rights Act.

Trump is not an anomaly, but the fruit of the seeds of Reaganism.

Let’s dive into the Sunday shows and see some examples.

Thom Tillis’s Political Deathbed Confessions

We begin with North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis on CNN’s State Of The Union.

Billed and marketed by CNN as him being “unfiltered” or “unleashing” on the Trump Administration, we see it for what it is: a coward’s attempt to rewrite history.

Thom Tillis had no shortage of critiques and soundbites in this interview about members of his own party … now.

Like Secretary of War Defense Pete Hegseth:

TILLIS: When you see these mistakes made by Hegseth, I have — I actually — I think, with all these mistakes in total, it's beginning to make Kristi Noem look like a five-star recruit.

(That’s a two-for-one, with Kristi Noem catching strays like a common puppy.)

Or Texas AG and current GOP gubernatorial candidate and Trump-endorsee Ken Paxton:

TILLIS: To call Paxton ethically challenged is to call Jeffrey Dahmer suffering from an eating disorder. This guy is an empty suit and will do us no service by being in the US Congress.

But Tillis, in a moment of self-awareness, freely admits this nouveau courage is only possible because he’s got nothing else to lose.

TILLIS: Well, it's — you know, what I try to tell everybody, folks, if you're not running for reelection, […] now you can use unambiguous words. And I'm being unambiguous on Paxton. He is a failure. He doesn't deserve to be in the US Senate.

While we love that Tillis and others might disrupt Trump’s agenda now, while hitting scumbags like Ken Paxton with sucker punches like they are trying to straighten his eyes out, they don’t deserve cookies or redemption.

Despite his attempts to redub himself as being in his “YOLO (You Only Live Once) era,” with an all-too-willing media trying to assist him like Jake Tapper …

TAPPER: All right, Senator Thom Tillis, YOLO with the bolo. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate it.

… Tillis still confirmed Howard Lutnick, Kristi Noem, Pete Hegseth, RFK Jr., and Trump’s new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. They were always unqualified and you admitting you fucked the country over party loyalty THEN doesn’t fix it now.

Kevin Hassett’s Perpetual Lying Smirk

Speaking of liars loyal to Trump, his Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett appeared on CBS’s Face The Nation with guest host Nancy Cordes filling in for Margaret Brennan.

But Hassett is proof of what you can devolve into, as he has been economic advisor for John McCain, George W. Bush, and Mitt Romney before ultimately ending up as a Trump sycophant. Trump’s “drain the swamp” has always had an asterisk for asskissing loyalists.

So fresh from not being picked to be the Fed Chair (always the bridesmaid, never the bride), Hassett appeared on CBS to lie to Americans about the funding of Trump’s Palace of Versailles White House ballroom.

HASSETT: The bottom line is the president believes that the ballroom is something that should have been there for a long time, and he's using his own money and the money of donors to make it so that the taxpayers don't have to pay for that ballroom […] CORDES: Well, they would have to pay a billion dollars, correct? HASSETT: No, it’s not for the ballroom, that’s for securing the entire White House. And, my goodness, to argue about that after we were all here yesterday,[…] we've got to make the White House more secure […]

Two things:

The sudden need for the fortifying of an underground facility where the ballroom is being built is giving some Hitler bunker vibes. The auspicious timings of all these “security breaches” to justify the ballroom are starting to set off a lot of alarm bells.

It doesn’t take The Architect of The Matrix movies to see the Trump goons are exceedingly inefficient, TBF.

Hassett also gaslit Americans about how they are being affected economically:

HASSETT: No, I don't think there are storm clouds gathering at all. And, in fact, let's start with the consumer sentiment number, because that was a number that was very striking to me and to you. […] I actually think that we should stop calling it consumer sentiment and start calling it political sentiment, because the variables really are — it's really a political variable and not an economic variable.

Hassett went further with this disingenuous reframing on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures.

(Side note: We need a brillo shower after hearing White House use the term “gusher.”)

HASSETT: But if you look at the leftwing media, they only talk about the Michigan Survey and they haven’t dug into the facts to see that it’s actually being driven by Democrats who have Trump derangement syndrome.

The only person who hasn’t dug into the facts about the Michigan Survey Of Consumers data is appararently Kevin Hassett as the image below shows:

The only TDS we are able to spot here is the one the wise Van Lathan has said will be the downfall of civilization.

Hassett further proves a theory we’ve had: Nixon’s scandal and resignation used to be a lesson on abuse of power and our checks/balances system holding even the president accountable. Now, it’s just a reminder that Nixon’s downfall was that he and his party were not shameless enough.

Trump Dickriding Syndrome will doom us all.

Have a week.

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