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swmnguy's avatar
swmnguy
5h

Kevin Hassett was only about 20 years wrong with his prediction of DOW 36,000, and it was a key 20 years. Like, he said it would take two years and it took about 22. Whoopsie-Daisies. After a guy has written what has always been derided as possibly the worst widely-read book on economics ever, one tends to stop listening to that person on topics economic.

Thom Tillis shows some courage, huh? Just a wee little bit too late to get an award from me. Bob McNamara admitted he was all wrong about Vietnam too, after all the dead people were already dead, and I don't give him a shit bit of credit for that, either.

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
5h

"But if you look at the left wing media..."

OK, let's look at right wing media instead.

https://bsky.app/profile/kylegriffin1.bsky.social/post/3mmhf2jwsv22l

Fox poll:

71% of registered voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy

76% disapprove of Trump's handling of inflation

61% disapprove of trump's overall job performance

77% say the economy is in bad shape

51% say their family's finances are worse now than two years ago

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