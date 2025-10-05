Wonkette

Wonkette

Shocktreatment
2h

During a 𝘋𝘪𝘱𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘖𝘯 𝘍𝘰𝘹 segment, Kristi Noem went off, because residents are not allowing occupying troop to use restrooms in Chicago...

"There should be consequences for that and for leaders that stand up and knowingly lie about the situation on the ground," she says (talking about Mayor Johnson) "This is a war zone. His city is a war zone, and he's lying so that criminals can go in there and destroy people's lives...and in fact, they don't even let our ICE officers and our Border Patrol officers use restrooms,"

"Those men and women were telling us that they have to figure out even where they can go sit down for five minutes to have lunch or to use a restroom throughout their shift and their break. So they've made it a very difficult situation."

She's an amoral replaceable part in a regime determined to end the United States we know. Her forces are impacted by having to 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘸𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳?

300 federalized National Guardsfolk will help by 𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 to take and 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘰𝘮𝘴?

Our genuine adversaries might be having trouble with their bladder control from all the laughter...

PAUL
3h

Slightly better pics of the Devil's Lettuce. I trimmed some leaves yesterday, so the buds are more visible

https://substack.com/profile/5870292-paul/note/c-163199494

