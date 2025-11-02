Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tza's avatar
Tza
2h

My birthday cake remained very good when I ate some for breakfast this morning!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

OT: I'm betting Donny Pedo, who certainly never read the book, doesn't know the story is about the corruption and decadence of the rich and ends with Gatsby's murder.

𝗙𝘂𝗰𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝘀𝗯𝘆 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆, 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲-𝗱𝗲𝗮𝗳 𝗳𝘂𝗰𝗸

𝘞𝘩𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘣𝘦 𝘢 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢?

https://substack.com/home/post/p-177767114

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
274 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture