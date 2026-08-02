Wonkette

Wonkette

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Rebecca Schoenkopf's avatar
Rebecca Schoenkopf
6h

I am so so sorry everyone, I went to the hospital to see my mom and absolutely forgot there were drafts to edit and post today. She had surgery and her lung cancer has spread more than they thought, so they've moved her from Stage 2 to Stage 4 or 3B. Two days later they are like "she is ready to go home!" I told them I thought that would be a bad idea.

So! I came home and cleaned her room in case they send her home anyway, and I fucking completely forgot!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2hEdited

I see that gas prices are up again, $4.19 across the street.

This is the time of year when they calculate the COLA for Social Security, based on the inflation rate in July, August and September.

They are estimating a 3.8% increase.

Medicare premiums also go up which can eat up that increase but looks like that will only go up by $7. (Part D is a whole 'nother problem)

Seniors and those on disability could see a reasonable increase, averaging $70 a month.

I pay close attention this time of year, that extra money is needed with the cost of everything going up.

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