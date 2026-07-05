Wonkette

Wonkette

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vorpal 86...47...ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ's avatar
vorpal 86...47...ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ
2h

Yay...Cakes is back!

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Linoleum von Curmudgeon, Esq.'s avatar
Linoleum von Curmudgeon, Esq.
1h

Eight blows to chop off a head?

Forgive me for speculation above and beyond the call of duty but that many blows sounds like the guy swinging the axe had something PERSONAL going on with the Duke.

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