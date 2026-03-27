Tim Pool has been having a real rough time of it lately. He’s tried his hardest to support Trump’s war on Iran, despite the fact that the administration doesn’t even care enough to tell him or anyone what the point of it or the end goal even is. He’s been worrying out loud that the war may be a “massive blunder” that will give fuel to the fire of the war’s critics — which at this point is far more than half of the United States.

Among those critics, it turns out, is former Trump loyalist Candace Owens. Pool and Owens have been feuding for some time now, largely over Owens’s increasingly batshit war on Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who she believes orchestrated his murder in some Manchurian Candidate, Catherine the Great-esque plot to overthrow him as the head of Turning Point USA. And, you know, she’s clearly a not-great person, but I truly don’t think she’s getting it together for that. I don’t know that she’s that competent.

Anyway, rather than admit that anyone could have actually believed Trump (or Tim Pool) when he said he was totally anti-war to the point where they might not be super into invading Iran, Pool has decided that Owens may actually be a “psy-op,” because she originally started her grift on the Left — exactly like Tim Pool did.

Pool has been freaking about about Owens for some time now, but has been really ramping it up lately, particularly in light of whatever criticism she has of pretend “investigative journalist” Nick Shirley, the creep who pretended to uncover corruption in Minnesota daycare centers by “exposing” the fact that they wouldn’t let random dudes and their camera crews into their classrooms. Scandal!

Via Media Matters:

“And the question is, why try and discredit the dude who’s simply just filming fraud? Nick Shirley massively ratioed Gavin Newsom, and he’s got tremendous support. I’m going to tell you what I think is happening. “I’m entirely convinced Candace Owens is an op. I mean, I got to be honest. She comes from the Right. Well, actually, to be honest, she came from the Left. She was a leftist. She was Red Pill Black, and she was doxxing conservatives or whatever she was accused of doing, I don’t know, and then has this awakening and becomes Red Pill Black. Right? Before this, I don’t know, Candy something, she was — social autopsy, I think it was, doxing people on the Right. So she comes from the liberals. She joins the Right as Red Pill Black, joins the Daily Wire, and works at Turning Point USA, and I think Prager. She’s a conservative now. And then, you know, through that journey, now from the Right, she is pointing people in a, let’s just say, anti-populist, anti-Trump, anti-independent direction. She is telling everybody that Turning Point is bad. Turning Point is how Trump won, largely, not entirely, but largely. Turning Point rallies student groups, and she is has done everything in her power to destroy Charlie’s legacy. It’s very strange. “I said in November, this is demoralizing, and we will lose the midterms if she keeps this up. And Candace responded to me directly, we don’t care about your midterms. Interesting.”

Interesting, indeed! Clearly, the entire last decade of this woman’s life has been a facade. She’s been lying in wait, working for Ben Shapiro, cleverly pretending to have every bad opinion possible, just to take down Turning Points USA. Impressive, given that 10 years ago, Turning Points USA was just Charlie Kirk hanging out at Kent State, a college he did not attend, wearing a diaper to own the libs.

Then again, Owens has previously claimed that Kirk was a time traveler, so perhaps … oh, I don’t think I can work this one out. It’s too complicated.

This is not Tim Pool’s only theory about Owens. Just a few days prior, he suggested that her motivation may be naught more than the womanly pursuit of drama.

Also Via Media Matters:

“Well, here’s what I see. Women largely are motivated by drama, and it is the most infuriating thing imaginable. They vote for drama. They vote for stupid interpersonal trash that does not matter to the function of a society. They vote for soap operas. “The responses to all of this, it’s just women complaining like retards. Oh my god. You know, I got to be honest. I said this in December, and it’s what kicked off that little beef between, you know, Candace and I where she says we don’t care about your midterms to me personally. I said, this is demoralizing, entirely demoralizing. Women don’t care about tax policy. They don’t — they care about interpersonal drama. That’s what’s motivating them in politics, and we will burn for it, figuratively. What motivates women to vote is that Trump is the bad guy, not whether his policies make sense. What motivates women is whether or not Charlie Kirk’s wife betrayed him, not whether or not a leftist who wanted to change policy or stop the advancement of Turning Point killed him or not.”

Oh, women! Women with their drama. Unlike Tim Pool, a very normal, fair, and balanced individual who thinks that teachers who tell children that gay people exist are pedophiles and is famously so calm, cool, and collected about things. Like one of the last times he started going off about Candace Owens.

Tim just gets women and our interests. We’re all basically Candace Owens. None of us care about “tax policy” and our whole objection to Donald Trump is that he’s bad. Why? We don’t know why! Because we’re women! Surely that is the only reason his policies don’t make any sense to us.

In another recent “Timcast,” Pool went off about how women forced men into abandoning feminism and believing that “wives should obey their husbands” because Gamergate. Because they just wanted to watch their video games and we feminized all of the video games and stole their joy. Or something? Also because we stereotyped “the poor white guy from the hood”? It’s not 100 percent clear.

Also we forced men to be racist by opposing racism.

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Honestly, the kind of amazing thing here is that absolutely no one has more in common than Candace Owens and Tim Pool. They both started out trying to grift on the Left, only to discover that the Right is far more scammable than we are. In fact, if I were a conspiracy theorist who assumed any level of competence coming from either one, I might think their feud was a sad attempt to drum up donations on both ends. But that’s unlikely, as they are both very stupid. Candace went right-wing after discovering that the Left was not super into the idea of her “Social Autopsy” site designed to dox “trolls,” on account of the fact that we could clearly see such a thing could also be used to hurt people who hadn’t done anything wrong. Pool got his start filming Occupy protests and for a long time pretended to be nominally on the Left and playing the “I’m socially left and also I skateboard (did you know that I skateboard?!), but boy, it does seem like the Right is correct about literally everything!” game.

It does say something, however, about how incredibly repulsive Tim Pool is, personally, that he almost makes one want to take up for Candace Owens — who, to be clear, is also a terrible person. We’d say “hats off!” to him, but we’re pretty certain he sleeps in that thing.

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