Wonkette

Wonkette

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Hamilton & The Crew's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew
11hEdited

Oh Crisco, it's time to roll out the Brolly Bunny for this one.

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!d0vE!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Febaa4600-bf02-46eb-9845-00e8cb2fbe0a_736x960.jpeg

The trouble some men go through to avoid having people view their balding pate. I'm proud of my sexy white bald spot!

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OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
10h

Ugh. I had completely forgotten about Charlie Kirk in a diaper. That certainly adds perspective to his hagiography.

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