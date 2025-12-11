Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

You know, one would imagine that this would be post that one could fap to, but nope. Not even one tingle in the bathing suit area.

Aack, what a bunch of grifty poseurs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Post definitely deserves the upfist, though, for the helpful spreadsheet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
407 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture