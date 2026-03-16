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Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
2h

Hey Wonks? OT If you're a subscriber to Jeff Tiedrich send him birthday wishes. It's going to be a hard one for him. He's such a wonderful Wonk and a fabulous person.

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2h

I tried to write a joke about cutting down trees.

But, honestly, I'm stumped.

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