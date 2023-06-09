Nineteen years ago, Gawker, RIP, founded Wonkette. Twelve years ago, to end a four-year funemployment (it wasn't actually fun), I bought Wonkette. Eight years ago, I hired Shy, a commenter, and sexually harassed him and he retaliated by putting a baby on me and then we got married and on Sunday she is eight and we are having a flower fairy party in the Detroit mansion where we live. Six years ago, Wonkette went ad-free and entirely reader-supported and almost every month since then I have reminded you HEY WE CANNOT DO THIS WITHOUT YOU. Before then and after then I hired Dok and Evan and Robyn and SER and part-time Liz and Michael and Gary and Martini and Hooper your bartender to bring you news and cocktails. Your comrades have started movie nights and cake stands. In the darkest days of the pandemic, you and we spread $100,000 around to Wonkers (and a few non-Wonkers to whom I couldn't say no) who needed it.

You may have noticed a lot of newspapers and news websites are going under, again, some more. Not us. Because of you we will never die.

Wonkette is where you go when bad things happen and you need to scream and weep and tear your hair out — so like, every day for those bad five years. And it is where you go when Trump gets indicted and Pat Robertson dies on the very same day, to celebrate just a little bit of the moral arc of the universe bending toward justice.

When the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice, be ready for some light terrorism. I am just being real.

In the meantime though! It is a day for joy and frolics and opening up your wallet in celebration! If you are already donating to keep Wonkette going forever, thank you loves! If you are one of the 650,000 readers (or 99.3 percent) who came through last month and didn't donate to Wonkette, and you are able, we un-humbly request GIVE US SOME MONEY. If you are too poor, your money is no good here, you put that away right now!

