Hey, remember that fun time when Republicans spent six straight years braying to put Hillary Clinton in email jail for improperly handling classified documents? Remember how Bill Barr only closed the investigation of the former secretary of state's email server in 2019 , by which point he'd already tasked another US attorney with investigating the Clinton Foundation ? Remember how he secretly appointed John Durham as special counsel, ensuring that the pathetic attempt to LOCK HER UP the Clinton campaign would last into the Biden presidency?

So maybe the Republicans can STFU with that pearl clutching about the gross indecency of the Justice Department investigating crimes committed by the former president.

REMEMBER WHEN? Good Morning, Donald Trump. Welcome To F*cking Around And Finding Out!

Particularly when, as here, there appears to be no real argument that Trump didn't break the law by deliberately taking classified documents out of the White House and storing them in an unsecured facility. It would be pretty fucking hypocritical for the same people who were furious about Clinton's emails to shrug that off — so of course that's exactly what they've done, spending the past 18 hours screaming bloody murder about the Justice Department illegally targeting poor, innocent Donald Trump.

Marco Rubio is shooting a weird hostage video :

“Biden is playing with fire by using a document dispute to get the @TheJusticeDept to persecute a likely future election opponent Because one day what goes around is going to come around And then we become Nicaragua under Ortega” — Marco Rubio (@Marco Rubio) 1660013775

Little Marco could do us a favor though and cut the shit about no American president ever using his power to "persecute" his political enemies. But props for referring to the outright theft of government property as "a document dispute."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is promising to drop the hammer on Attorney General Merrick Garland if and when the GOP takes back the House — as if the Trump administration didn't one weird trick its way out of congressional oversight by shouting EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE and flipping the bird to Rep. Elijah Cummings (may his name be for blessing) after Dems took back the House in 2018.

“Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar.” — Kevin McCarthy (@Kevin McCarthy) 1660006875

What are you going to do, subpoena the DOJ? Good luck enforcing that shit, buddy!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is courting a lightning strike complaining about the "weaponization of federal agencies."

“The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.” — Ron DeSantis (@Ron DeSantis) 1660005837

This is a guy who's currently trying to nuke Disney for the dastardly crime of criticizing his filthy Don't Say Gay law. He wants to take tenure away from professors who don't agree with his administration, and he's targeting "woke" businesses for the crime of deciding not to do business with bigots or polluters. This is the last guy on earth who should be complaining about weaponizing executive power against political enemies!

And of course that fucking weirdo from Georgia is advocating that the GOP stop civil warring itself and do civil war to liberals.

“I’ve talked a lot about the civil war in the GOP and I lean into it because America needs fearless & effective Republicans to finally put America First. Last night’s tyrannical FBI raid at MAR is unifying us in ways I haven’t seen. In January, we take on the enemy within.” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1660049088

Whatever, blah blah blah.

But it looks like the South Carolina senators may sense an opening. What if they could finally get rid of Trump, but simultaneously blame the FBI and cry victim? WIN WIN!

Here's Senator Lindsey Graham vomiting out a whole pile of gobbledygook about no one being "above the law," while simultaneously sliming the FBI — who appointed FBI Director Chris Wray? — and calling the raid, taking place more than three months before a midterm election in which Trump isn't even on the ballot, "beyond problematic."

“Time will tell regarding this most recent investigation. However, launching such an investigation of a former President this close to an election is beyond problematic.” — Lindsey Graham (@Lindsey Graham) 1660008917

No, he will not be taking questions at this time about what he finds "problematic."

And Senator Tim Scott is taking a similarly careful stance, pronouncing himself "stunned, and surprised, and shocked" at the raid, but cautioning that we should let the situation "play out."

“.@SenatorTimScott says the American public needs to let the FBI’s search and DOJ investigation of former Pres. Trump “play out” before jumping to conclusions — adding that this could raise more questions about whether the agency is “doing their job apolitical.”” — CBS Mornings (@CBS Mornings) 1660050060

Looks like someone wants to be president. Boy would this guy be mad if the FBI martyred poor, innocent Donald Trump. Although, if the field were miraculously cleared, leaving just that smarmy little shit DeSantis to knock off, well ...

