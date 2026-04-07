Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4hEdited

Got to get those breeding vessels prepped so they're yoked to the children of chuds. "Have children," these monsters bellow, as they seek to ruin the world. "Have children," they bay, as they destroy the United States via Miasma, Pestilence, Calamity and Destitution.

And of course, if you have children and you run into ANY trouble? You're on your own. These vampires just want the bodies to abuse and destroy. I am glad I never helped make any children for these monsters.

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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
4h

I'm not knocking good nutrition, but there's a giant industry promoting questionable diets and then there's the whole "supplement" industry. I've seen drugstores where the supplement aisle is bigger than the drug aisle. This is almost entirely woo.

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