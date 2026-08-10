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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
5h

As of this morning, the WNBA has been mentioned on Fox News 163 times since last Monday.

During that same timeframe, they have only mentioned Max Miller's name 5 times.

https://bsky.app/profile/justinbaragona.bsky.social/post/3msqeo3bsck2n

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
5h

OT: Flooring guy coming this morning to replace a section of flooring.

Mrs. C: "Is the floor clean? We should probably vacuum it."

They are literally REPLACING THE FLOOR

"The stove needs to be cleaned."

He is a FLOORING GUY

That is all.

(I did not say those things because you learn not to say such things.)

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