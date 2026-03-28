The very sweet Ella and Dottie, courtesy of our pal Rufus T. Superfly

Happy weekend!

Today is National Respect Your Cat Day, which I assume all of you who have cats are celebrating with gusto! It’s also Cesar Chavez Day, which … we will not be celebrating this year for the obvious reasons, and Lady Gaga’s birthday, which will surely be a national holiday in the future.

One way to celebrate this day would be to give your cat a massage, and luckily enough, we have a very helpful video for that purpose. You’ve probably seen it, as it is a classic, but how could we not?

Your second present this week is the jam “Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog” by Norma Tanega, whom you all know from the What We Do In The Shadows theme song.

And here, because I am simply glad that it exists, are Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi judging black cats, because why not?

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Wonkette

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Detroit MI 48238

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