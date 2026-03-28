Today Is National Respect Your Cat Day, Which Should Also Be Every Day
Don't disrespect your cat, it will not end well for you!
Happy weekend!
Today is National Respect Your Cat Day, which I assume all of you who have cats are celebrating with gusto! It’s also Cesar Chavez Day, which … we will not be celebrating this year for the obvious reasons, and Lady Gaga’s birthday, which will surely be a national holiday in the future.
One way to celebrate this day would be to give your cat a massage, and luckily enough, we have a very helpful video for that purpose. You’ve probably seen it, as it is a classic, but how could we not?
Your second present this week is the jam “Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog” by Norma Tanega, whom you all know from the What We Do In The Shadows theme song.
And here, because I am simply glad that it exists, are Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi judging black cats, because why not?
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Wonkette
PO Box 38273
Detroit MI 48238
Talk amongst yourselves!
If you are going to a No Kings Protest today please take pictures and send them to me via DM or share the Note with me so I can pull together pictures from Wonkers from all over like I did with the Hands Off! protest from last April. Thank you! https://ziggywiggy.substack.com/p/hands-off-pictures-from-wonkers?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web
I'm respecting our cats. I'm not taking them to the No Kings Celebration in the downtown Cheboygan park. They couldn't give a shit if we have kings, in the first place. And, it's pretty cold today, and there's still a lot of snow. Mrs. Toomush and her broken ankle are coming, though. I think we'll just bring her wheelchair. She may only last an hour, but she's been working hard on signs all week...