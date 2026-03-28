Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

If you are going to a No Kings Protest today please take pictures and send them to me via DM or share the Note with me so I can pull together pictures from Wonkers from all over like I did with the Hands Off! protest from last April. Thank you! https://ziggywiggy.substack.com/p/hands-off-pictures-from-wonkers?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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Toomush Expectashuns's avatar
Toomush Expectashuns
2h

I'm respecting our cats. I'm not taking them to the No Kings Celebration in the downtown Cheboygan park. They couldn't give a shit if we have kings, in the first place. And, it's pretty cold today, and there's still a lot of snow. Mrs. Toomush and her broken ankle are coming, though. I think we'll just bring her wheelchair. She may only last an hour, but she's been working hard on signs all week...

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