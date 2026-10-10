Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
3h

'Tis that time of the year again. Cakes Jr's birthday is next Monday, so i need to make a Banoffee Tres Leches Cake.

That's 3 days of work needing to be set aside.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Happy Caturday!

Harry reflection.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-357448247?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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