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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2h

Laura Bassett

@lebassett.bsky.social

“If you don’t like public executions just don’t watch it” says the crowd trying to ban drag shows and books

9:59 PM · Oct 8, 2026

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Tom65
2h

Fuck this entire administration and anyone who supports them.

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