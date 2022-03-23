Republicans consistently whine like whiners even when they get their way, and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings have turned into a racist Festivus celebration where Republicans ritually air grievances that have nothing to do with her.

This morning, Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina shared with Jackson pertinent details from his morning routine.

TILLIS: I do want to go back, this morning, I ended up turning to a channel that I never watch just to see what, what was being said about the proceedings.

It was “Morning Joe" on MSNBC. The leftist radical Republican former Congressman Joe Scarborough hosts the program with professional Hillary Clinton-basher Mika Brzezinski. The panel is usually an assortment of banal moderates and Eugene Robinson, but Tillis makes it sound like he stumbled upon the steamy Cinemax series "Legal Briefs."

Here’s a clip from today’s "Morning Joe." We’d all be happier if it were Cinemax.

.@JoeNBC on the "Republican grievance signaling" at SCOTUS confirmation hearing: "It's just one grievance after another."pic.twitter.com/GsFrDq8LFA — Morning Joe (@Morning Joe) 1648048422

Tillis continued his impromptu TV review:

TILLIS: I thought it was interesting that they were ridiculing some of my colleagues on this side of the aisle for bringing up the behavior of past Supreme Court hearings. This is really the appropriate venue to do it.

No, it’s not. Judge Jackson's Supreme Court hearing is not the place to bitch and moan about past Supreme Court hearings. Republicans act as if Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were hanged from the yardarm rather than confirmed to the Supreme Court for life. They won! Celebrate good times before your Trumped-up Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

TILLIS: I guess we could talk about it when we’re reviewing intellectual property or something else, but contextually, this is the time to do that. And I think we all have to agree that the behavior in the Kavanaugh hearing was inappropriate. I hope we never get back to it.

Yeah, I hope that we don’t have any more Supreme Court nominees credibly accused of sexual assault ... or sexual harassment. But we can’t keep Republicans out of the White House forever, so it’s only a matter of time. Republicans perversely claim that it was so unfair to grill a Supreme Court nominee about sexual assault allegations or their personal religious extremism but it’s fine to hammer a nominee who had nothing to do with those past hearings.

Scarborough, a devout conservative who takes up a fourth of the day on a supposed “liberal” cable channel, shares the Republican position that Senate Democrats were awful and mean to poor little Kavanaugh, who all but threatened to go medieval on their asses. However, Scarborough is cogent enough to recognize that Ketanji Brown Jackson is not Dianne Feinstein.

SCARBOROUGH: Mika and I said repeatedly that [the Kavanaugh hearings] were an absolute disgrace. All the stories about the rape rooms and the stories that were churned up at the last minute to try to derail that nomination. OK, we get it. That’s been adjudicated, but the judge didn’t do that.

"Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist later explained that Graham asking Jackson offensive and irrelevant questions about her religious faith was all about Amy Coney Barrett. The asshole was obsessing over an unimpressive white woman during an amazing Black woman’s historic moment. It’s the history of America in 15 gruesome minutes.



GEIST: Well, that line of questioning, which was so grotesque from Lindsey Graham, was all about Amy Coney Barrett. That was the point he was trying to make. If you actually hung in there for those, however long, 15 minutes or so was that these were the kind of questions that were being asked of Amy Coney Barrett, now Justice Barrett. And so I thought Judge Jackson handled them well. She took a deep breath from time to time to absorb what she probably wanted to say and coolly say, "This isn’t about my faith. I don’t apply my faith to these decisions.” And she even cited Justice Barrett. She said, "I agree with Justice Barrett, who said my faith will not impact the decisions that I make, so it’s not appropriate for me to talk about that here.’"

Unlike Kavanaugh, Jackson is expected to maintain her composure, never lose her cool, while Senate Republicans use her as a rhetorical punching bag. They consider the first Black woman who’ll sit on the Supreme Court merely an outlet for their personal grievances. It’s absolutely deranged, and you almost wonder how they sleep at night before you remember they’re Republicans.

