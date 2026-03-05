Wonkette

Doktor Zoom
3h

OK, one more bit of good news: Erin Reed's own list of trans Girl Scouts saw a huge boom in GS cookie sales, in a sugary backlash to all the fuckheaded meanness in this country. 330,000 boxes of cookies sold and still rising.

https://www.erininthemorning.com/p/trans-girl-scouts-sell-330000-boxes

Elviouslyqueer
4h

These SCOTUS shadow docket rulings are the epitome of cowardice and fuckery. If you're gonna be hateful toward a certain class of human beings, show your fucking faces and sign your fucking names.

