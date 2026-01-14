Jack Posobiec and Scott Bessent

So much collective punishment from the regime against Minnesota! Now Scott Bessent has joined the evil fairies of Trump’s Cabinet, flying there to gift his own personalized curse to them. It is more capital controls, just for Minnesota in particular! Bessent has said he will direct the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to monitor and investigate anyone in the state sending money out of the country, lower the threshold amount for suspicious activity reporting to “way down,” and he is going to make it illegal for anyone on public assistance to wire money out of the country, too. Rest of the country, don’t worry: Bessent promises Minnesota will be a “launching pad” to pull the same shit everywhere else too!

These evil fairies sure are a lot like Nazis. They used capital controls for collective punishment also, though they were more concerned with Jewish citizens and others not leaving and taking their money with them. The Nazis levied massive fees for exchanging foreign currency, a death penalty for violating foreign money exchange laws, and a “flight tax” for anyone trying to leave the country that was simply legalized theft.

The technical term for a capitalist system where the government also uses its money flow to do dictator things at the same time is “authoritarian capitalism,” and Trump and the regime have been doing a whole lot of that, like tariffs, deciding companies are allowed to merge only if they pay him off personally, demanding that the government buy more mortgage-backed securities, going after domestic non-governmental organizations, trying to bully Jerome Powell into lowering interest rates, trying to bully oil companies into investing in Venezuela ... you can probably think of many other examples too! Trump has a grab bag of authoritarian capitalism things so all-over-the-place that even China, master of the genre, is like, damn, settle down.

Bessent too: Behind closed doors he reportedly objected to Trump’s tactic of trying to lock up Powell for aggravated going over a building renovation budget, fussing that pushing him out would make a “mess” in the bond market. The old man seemed to have a rare moment of realizing he had hit a real limit, and the administration then pivoted to blaming Jeanine Pirro for “going rouge.”

But Scott Bessent would never challenge daddy Trump in public! Instead he sat in a Minnesota factory and chatted with Pizzagate wackaloon Jack Posobiec about the Treasury’s role in authoritarian-ing. Guess his show is where the effete elite meet to throw red meat at the feet of the most rabidly conspiracy-minded MAGA, and you know Steve Bannon isn’t getting on a plane.

Watch the whole dreary eight minutes if you enjoy Bessent’s waxy grey puppet head and hand fussing about the terrible, terrible, fraud, $600 billion, Minnesota is ground zero, or let’s skip to the grossest money quotes, eh?

“For individuals who want to wire money out of the country, they’re gonna have to tick a box whether they are or are not on public assistance. Then we’re going to start pushing over the coming days and weeks that if you’re on public assistance, you cannot wire money out of the country.”

Said the guy paid by public taxpayer dollars. The reporting limit for banks, currently $10,000, is traditionally not enforced in a regionally specific kind of way. And Scott Bessent seemingly does not have the legal power to snoop on who is on public assistance without a warrant. How much Bessent can achieve by “pushing” is not clear.

Financial monitoring and “pushing” of such by the Treasury has been already been going on, nevertheless: In April the federal government began collecting personal information and Social Security numbers from anyone exchanging more than $200 in cash at the US-Mexico border. And then after Thanksgiving the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an alert to money services businesses, urging them to “be vigilant” and flag as suspicious any financial transfers over $2,000 from anyone they suspect of being an “illegal alien.”

Bessent also repeated Trump’s blab he keeps blabbing, that “One percent of the people are committing 90 percent of the fraud, and those are the local Somalis.”

Reminder, the entire Feeding Our Future fraud started under the Trump administration, and was able to ramp up to crazy levels as a direct result of the administration’s choice to get Paycheck Protection Program COVID relief funds out faster rather than devoting time and resources into following the money. The mastermind was a white woman, Aimee Bock, who recruited Somali immigrants with the help of a Somali-American man to carry out the fraud scheme she thought up. The fraud was uncovered by officials in Minnesota, who were told NOT to investigate because the feds were already doing their own investigation. Immigrants are especially vulnerable to scams, and therefore frequent targets for scammers, and that is extra true where there’s no support (or worse) when they try to report crimes.

The Minnesota state attorney general had 62 investigations into childcare centers in the state already underway when Trump took office in January. If any right-wing content makers were screaming on Rumble that they’d gone to daycare centers and found they were shut down with no kids, that was because the state had already done what it was supposed to do and shut them down already.

Republicans wanted to get rid of red tape, but turns out red tape exists for a reason! It also makes regulating easier and cheaper than monitoring every single person in an entire area who wires money out of the country.

But there is a solution, one can send the money through an anonymous crypto wallet. The regime sure as shit isn’t regulating that! Just don’t buy the kind of Trump-brand token that won’t let you sell it or take your money back out. But one could buy a Trump Tower condo in Dubai with Bitcoin, and a $1 million purchase comes with free 10 year “golden visa,” though the fine print does not specify to where. Trump condos are already such a convenient way of laundering money that about one-fifth of purchases fit the criteria!

If you’re poor though, oh well.

