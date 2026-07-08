Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edith Prickly's avatar
Edith Prickly
4h

I remember reading horror stories about these places in the 1980s. All credit to Paris Hilton for taking this on and winning.

Reply
Share
1 reply
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4hEdited

This IS a nice time! Sometimes there is justice in the world. But I hope there'll be healing for the victims.

Reply
Share
1 reply
519 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture